Contact dermatitis (CD) is a type of eczema triggered by contact with a particular substance in the environment that the person is allergic to, it may react by causing the skin to itch and become red. Contact Dermatitis usually improves or clears up completely if the substance causing the problem is identified and avoided. Treatments are also available to help ease the symptoms. Chronicity occurs when the skin continues to be exposed to the toxin, thereby preventing spontaneous healing of dermatitis, or when dermatitis persists even in the absence of the toxin.

There are two most common types of Contact Dermatitis, namely, Irritant Contact Dermatitis (ICD) and Allergic contact dermatitis (ACD). ICD is more common (80%) and can occur in anyone, especially after repeated exposure. ACD, on the other hand, is seen in genetically predisposed and previously sensitized individuals who react to even low concentrations of the agent. Cosmetics, medicines, clothes dyes, as well as foods, rubber, and poison ivy, are common causes of ACD.

DelveInsight’s “Contact Dermatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Contact Dermatitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Contact Dermatitis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Contact Dermatitis market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Contact Dermatitis market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Contact Dermatitis Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Contact Dermatitis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Contact Dermatitis Market Key Facts

The United States accounts for the largest market size of Contact Dermatitis , in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.

The total diagnosed prevalent population of Contact Dermatitis in the 7 major markets was found to be 43,359,201 in 2017.

in the 7 major markets was found to be 43,359,201 in 2017. In cases of Contact Dermatitis patients in the United States , the diagnosed prevalent cases were found to be 13,786,942 in 2017.

, the diagnosed prevalent cases were found to be 13,786,942 in 2017. In the EU5 countries, the diagnosed prevalence of Contact Dermatitis was found to be maximum in Germany with 6,645,210 cases, followed by France with 5,481,080 cases in 2017. The least number of cases were found in Spain, with 1,982,709 cases in 2017.

In Japan, the diagnosed prevalence of Contact Dermatitis was found to be 5,107,575 in 2017.

Key Benefits of Contact Dermatitis Market Report

Contact Dermatitis market report provides an in-depth analysis of Contact Dermatitis Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major markets i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Contact Dermatitis market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Contact Dermatitis Market trends & developments , key players, and future market competition that will shape and drive the Contact Dermatitis market in the upcoming years.

The Contact Dermatitis market report covers Contact Dermatitis market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Contact Dermatitis patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Contact Dermatitis Market

The market size of Contact Dermatitis in the seven major markets was estimated to be USD 7,831 Million in 2017

Contact Dermatitis market size is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the rise in the number of prevalent cases in the 7MM.

The Contact Dermatitis market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Contact Dermatitis market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Contact Dermatitis market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Contact Dermatitis Epidemiology

As per Delvelnsight’s analysis, the number of cases of Contact Dermatitis in males and females in the United States was found to be 4,825,430 and 8,961,513 respectively in 2017.

The Contact Dermatitis epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Contact Dermatitis patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Contact Dermatitis epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Contact Dermatitis Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Contact Dermatitis Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Contact Dermatitis market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Contact Dermatitis market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Till date, there is no approved therapy specific for Contact Dermatitis. The treatment paradigm is mostly similar to that of Atopic Dermatitis. Therefore, the current treatment of Contact Dermatitis is mainly dominated by the use of off-label therapies. However, the dynamics of the Contact Dermatitis market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development activities so that the market will comprise efficient treatment options. The launch of emerging therapies is expected during the forecast period.

Contact Dermatitis Companies:

Edesa Biotech

Hapten Sciences

And many others.

Contact Dermatitis Therapies covered in the report include:

EB01 Cream

PDC-APB

And others.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Contact Dermatitis Competitive Intelligence Analysis Contact Dermatitis Market Overview at a Glance Contact Dermatitis Disease Background and Overview Contact Dermatitis Patient Journey Contact Dermatitis Epidemiology and Patient Population Contact Dermatitis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Contact Dermatitis Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Contact Dermatitis Treatment Contact Dermatitis Marketed Products Contact Dermatitis Emerging Therapies Contact Dermatitis Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Contact Dermatitis Market Outlook (7 major markets) Contact Dermatitis Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Contact Dermatitis Market. Contact Dermatitis Market Drivers Contact Dermatitis Market Barriers

