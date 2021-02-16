“

The report titled Global Niagen Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Niagen market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Niagen market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Niagen market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Niagen market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Niagen report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Niagen report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Niagen market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Niagen market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Niagen market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Niagen market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Niagen market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Tru Niagen, Bio Fu, Myland Pharm and Nutrition, Genex Formulas, Shinkowa Pharmaceutical, Bontac, Longer Livetech

Market Segmentation by Product: Purity ≤98%

Purity ＞98%



Market Segmentation by Application: Health Supplement

Pharmaceutical Additives



The Niagen Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Niagen market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Niagen market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Niagen market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Niagen industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Niagen market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Niagen market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Niagen market?

Table of Contents:

1 Niagen Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Niagen

1.2 Niagen Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Niagen Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Purity ≤98%

1.2.3 Purity ＞98%

1.3 Niagen Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Niagen Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Health Supplement

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Additives

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Niagen Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Niagen Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Niagen Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Niagen Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Niagen Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Niagen Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Niagen Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Niagen Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Niagen Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Niagen Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Niagen Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Niagen Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Niagen Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Niagen Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Niagen Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Niagen Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Niagen Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Niagen Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Niagen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Niagen Production

3.4.1 North America Niagen Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Niagen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Niagen Production

3.5.1 Europe Niagen Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Niagen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Niagen Production

3.6.1 China Niagen Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Niagen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Niagen Production

3.7.1 Japan Niagen Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Niagen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Niagen Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Niagen Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Niagen Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Niagen Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Niagen Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Niagen Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Niagen Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Niagen Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Niagen Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Niagen Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Niagen Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Niagen Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Niagen Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Tru Niagen

7.1.1 Tru Niagen Niagen Corporation Information

7.1.2 Tru Niagen Niagen Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Tru Niagen Niagen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Tru Niagen Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Tru Niagen Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Bio Fu

7.2.1 Bio Fu Niagen Corporation Information

7.2.2 Bio Fu Niagen Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Bio Fu Niagen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Bio Fu Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Bio Fu Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Myland Pharm and Nutrition

7.3.1 Myland Pharm and Nutrition Niagen Corporation Information

7.3.2 Myland Pharm and Nutrition Niagen Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Myland Pharm and Nutrition Niagen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Myland Pharm and Nutrition Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Myland Pharm and Nutrition Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Genex Formulas

7.4.1 Genex Formulas Niagen Corporation Information

7.4.2 Genex Formulas Niagen Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Genex Formulas Niagen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Genex Formulas Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Genex Formulas Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Shinkowa Pharmaceutical

7.5.1 Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Niagen Corporation Information

7.5.2 Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Niagen Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Niagen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Bontac

7.6.1 Bontac Niagen Corporation Information

7.6.2 Bontac Niagen Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Bontac Niagen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Bontac Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Bontac Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Longer Livetech

7.7.1 Longer Livetech Niagen Corporation Information

7.7.2 Longer Livetech Niagen Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Longer Livetech Niagen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Longer Livetech Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Longer Livetech Recent Developments/Updates

8 Niagen Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Niagen Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Niagen

8.4 Niagen Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Niagen Distributors List

9.3 Niagen Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Niagen Industry Trends

10.2 Niagen Growth Drivers

10.3 Niagen Market Challenges

10.4 Niagen Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Niagen by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Niagen Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Niagen Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Niagen Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Niagen Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Niagen

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Niagen by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Niagen by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Niagen by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Niagen by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Niagen by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Niagen by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Niagen by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Niagen by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

