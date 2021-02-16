“

The report titled Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Outdoor Patio Furniture report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Outdoor Patio Furniture report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Agio International Company Limited, Artie, B&BItalia, Barbeques Galore, Brown Jordan, Coco Wolf, Yotrio Corporation, Dedon, EGO Paris, Emu Group, Ethimo, Exteta, Extremis, Fischer Mobel GmbH, Gandia Blasco, Gloster, Hartman, HIGOLD, Homecrest Outdoor Living, Kettal Group, Linya Group, Lloyd Flanders, Mamagreen, Manutti, MR DEARM, Oasiq, Rattan, RODA, Royal Botania, Sifas

Market Segmentation by Product: Wood Furniture

Metal Furniture

Synthetic Material Furniture

Textile Furniture



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial



The Outdoor Patio Furniture Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Outdoor Patio Furniture market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Outdoor Patio Furniture industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market?

Table of Contents:

1 Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Outdoor Patio Furniture

1.2 Outdoor Patio Furniture Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Wood Furniture

1.2.3 Metal Furniture

1.2.4 Synthetic Material Furniture

1.2.5 Textile Furniture

1.3 Outdoor Patio Furniture Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Outdoor Patio Furniture Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Outdoor Patio Furniture Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Outdoor Patio Furniture Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Outdoor Patio Furniture Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Outdoor Patio Furniture Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Patio Furniture Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Outdoor Patio Furniture Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Patio Furniture Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Agio International Company Limited

6.1.1 Agio International Company Limited Corporation Information

6.1.2 Agio International Company Limited Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Agio International Company Limited Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Agio International Company Limited Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Agio International Company Limited Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Artie

6.2.1 Artie Corporation Information

6.2.2 Artie Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Artie Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Artie Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Artie Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 B&BItalia

6.3.1 B&BItalia Corporation Information

6.3.2 B&BItalia Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 B&BItalia Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 B&BItalia Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.3.5 B&BItalia Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Barbeques Galore

6.4.1 Barbeques Galore Corporation Information

6.4.2 Barbeques Galore Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Barbeques Galore Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Barbeques Galore Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Barbeques Galore Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Brown Jordan

6.5.1 Brown Jordan Corporation Information

6.5.2 Brown Jordan Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Brown Jordan Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Brown Jordan Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Brown Jordan Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Coco Wolf

6.6.1 Coco Wolf Corporation Information

6.6.2 Coco Wolf Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Coco Wolf Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Coco Wolf Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Coco Wolf Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Yotrio Corporation

6.6.1 Yotrio Corporation Corporation Information

6.6.2 Yotrio Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Yotrio Corporation Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Yotrio Corporation Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Yotrio Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Dedon

6.8.1 Dedon Corporation Information

6.8.2 Dedon Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Dedon Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Dedon Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Dedon Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 EGO Paris

6.9.1 EGO Paris Corporation Information

6.9.2 EGO Paris Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 EGO Paris Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 EGO Paris Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.9.5 EGO Paris Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Emu Group

6.10.1 Emu Group Corporation Information

6.10.2 Emu Group Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Emu Group Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Emu Group Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Emu Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Ethimo

6.11.1 Ethimo Corporation Information

6.11.2 Ethimo Outdoor Patio Furniture Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Ethimo Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Ethimo Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Ethimo Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Exteta

6.12.1 Exteta Corporation Information

6.12.2 Exteta Outdoor Patio Furniture Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Exteta Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Exteta Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Exteta Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Extremis

6.13.1 Extremis Corporation Information

6.13.2 Extremis Outdoor Patio Furniture Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Extremis Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Extremis Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Extremis Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Fischer Mobel GmbH

6.14.1 Fischer Mobel GmbH Corporation Information

6.14.2 Fischer Mobel GmbH Outdoor Patio Furniture Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Fischer Mobel GmbH Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Fischer Mobel GmbH Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Fischer Mobel GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Gandia Blasco

6.15.1 Gandia Blasco Corporation Information

6.15.2 Gandia Blasco Outdoor Patio Furniture Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Gandia Blasco Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Gandia Blasco Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Gandia Blasco Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Gloster

6.16.1 Gloster Corporation Information

6.16.2 Gloster Outdoor Patio Furniture Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Gloster Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Gloster Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Gloster Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Hartman

6.17.1 Hartman Corporation Information

6.17.2 Hartman Outdoor Patio Furniture Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Hartman Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Hartman Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Hartman Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 HIGOLD

6.18.1 HIGOLD Corporation Information

6.18.2 HIGOLD Outdoor Patio Furniture Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 HIGOLD Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 HIGOLD Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.18.5 HIGOLD Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Homecrest Outdoor Living

6.19.1 Homecrest Outdoor Living Corporation Information

6.19.2 Homecrest Outdoor Living Outdoor Patio Furniture Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Homecrest Outdoor Living Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Homecrest Outdoor Living Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Homecrest Outdoor Living Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Kettal Group

6.20.1 Kettal Group Corporation Information

6.20.2 Kettal Group Outdoor Patio Furniture Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Kettal Group Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Kettal Group Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Kettal Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 Linya Group

6.21.1 Linya Group Corporation Information

6.21.2 Linya Group Outdoor Patio Furniture Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 Linya Group Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Linya Group Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.21.5 Linya Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 Lloyd Flanders

6.22.1 Lloyd Flanders Corporation Information

6.22.2 Lloyd Flanders Outdoor Patio Furniture Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 Lloyd Flanders Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.22.4 Lloyd Flanders Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.22.5 Lloyd Flanders Recent Developments/Updates

6.23 Mamagreen

6.23.1 Mamagreen Corporation Information

6.23.2 Mamagreen Outdoor Patio Furniture Description and Business Overview

6.23.3 Mamagreen Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.23.4 Mamagreen Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.23.5 Mamagreen Recent Developments/Updates

6.24 Manutti

6.24.1 Manutti Corporation Information

6.24.2 Manutti Outdoor Patio Furniture Description and Business Overview

6.24.3 Manutti Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.24.4 Manutti Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.24.5 Manutti Recent Developments/Updates

6.25 MR DEARM

6.25.1 MR DEARM Corporation Information

6.25.2 MR DEARM Outdoor Patio Furniture Description and Business Overview

6.25.3 MR DEARM Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.25.4 MR DEARM Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.25.5 MR DEARM Recent Developments/Updates

6.26 Oasiq

6.26.1 Oasiq Corporation Information

6.26.2 Oasiq Outdoor Patio Furniture Description and Business Overview

6.26.3 Oasiq Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.26.4 Oasiq Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.26.5 Oasiq Recent Developments/Updates

6.27 Rattan

6.27.1 Rattan Corporation Information

6.27.2 Rattan Outdoor Patio Furniture Description and Business Overview

6.27.3 Rattan Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.27.4 Rattan Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.27.5 Rattan Recent Developments/Updates

6.28 RODA

6.28.1 RODA Corporation Information

6.28.2 RODA Outdoor Patio Furniture Description and Business Overview

6.28.3 RODA Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.28.4 RODA Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.28.5 RODA Recent Developments/Updates

6.29 Royal Botania

6.29.1 Royal Botania Corporation Information

6.29.2 Royal Botania Outdoor Patio Furniture Description and Business Overview

6.29.3 Royal Botania Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.29.4 Royal Botania Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.29.5 Royal Botania Recent Developments/Updates

6.30 Sifas

6.30.1 Sifas Corporation Information

6.30.2 Sifas Outdoor Patio Furniture Description and Business Overview

6.30.3 Sifas Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.30.4 Sifas Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Portfolio

6.30.5 Sifas Recent Developments/Updates

7 Outdoor Patio Furniture Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Outdoor Patio Furniture Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Outdoor Patio Furniture

7.4 Outdoor Patio Furniture Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Outdoor Patio Furniture Distributors List

8.3 Outdoor Patio Furniture Customers

9 Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Dynamics

9.1 Outdoor Patio Furniture Industry Trends

9.2 Outdoor Patio Furniture Growth Drivers

9.3 Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Challenges

9.4 Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Outdoor Patio Furniture by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Outdoor Patio Furniture by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Outdoor Patio Furniture by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Outdoor Patio Furniture by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Outdoor Patio Furniture by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Outdoor Patio Furniture by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

