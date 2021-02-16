Market Growth Insight has presented updated research report on ‘Service Procurement Market’, offering insightful information like market share, market size, and growth rate during the forecast period 2020 – 2026 that are precisely projected based on type, application, sales channel, and region. The Service Procurement report further described key segments of the market to help business, marketing executives, and customers know the current as well as upcoming products and improvements. The Service Procurement report is also beneficial to stakeholder to plan their future investment with the help of information on current company statuses mentioned in the report.

Global Service Procurement Market segments by Manufacturers:

SAP Fieldglass (US), Beeline (US), DCR Workforce (US), PRO Unlimited (US), PeopleFluent (US), Provade (US), PIXID (France), Upwork (US), Field Nation (US), WorkMarket (US), Superior Group (US), Enlighta (US), TargetRecruit (US)

Service Procurement Market Overview Stakeholders and readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the Service Procurement market, which will help them to understand basic information about the market. Comprehensive information pertaining to Service Procurement and its properties is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers to understand the scope of the Service Procurement market report. Executive Summary The executive summary of the Service Procurement market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes demand and supply-side trends pertaining to Service Procurement market. Key Trends & other factors The Service Procurement market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed Service Procurement industry trends are also provided in this section. This segment includes factors that have emerged as key success factors and strategies adopted by Service Procurement market participants.

COVID-19 impact on the Service Procurement Market:

Novel Coronavirus has been affecting all the aspects of the business since its emergence while creating panic among public for the speedy spread of infection. The impact of COVID-19 has been majorly observed in all the key areas and others of the Service Procurement market. The Service Procurement market study offers an in-depth study on these areas including strategies adopted by players during the pandemic. It also offers information on the future strategies that will help companies to stabilize the Service Procurement market post pandemic.

On the basis of the product, the market is categorized as:

Contingent Workforce Management

Freelancer Management

Statement of Work Procurement

Services Governance and MSA Management

Analytics and Reporting

Resource Sourcing and Tracking

On the basis of end user, the market is sectioned as:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer goods

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, Service Procurement market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia-Pacific (China, Australia, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Others)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, Others)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Others)

