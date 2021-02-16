Stevia rebaudiana (Bertoni) is a South American plant native to Paraguay that traditionally has been used to sweeten beverages and make tea. The word “stevia” refers to the entire plant and its components, only some of which are sweet. The sweet tasting components of the stevia plant are called steviol glycosides. Steviol glycosides can be isolated and purified from the leaves of the stevia plant and are now added to some foods, beverages and tabletop sweeteners in the U.S. and elsewhere. Stevia is a delicious alternative to tablesugar. It is often said to be up to 300 times sweeter than sugar, making it measurable by the drop or pinch, vs Tablespoon or cup. Scope of the Report: Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Stevia Extract market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Stevia Extract in 2017.

Global Stevia Extract Market Key Players:

Purecircle Limited

Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia

Layn

Zhucheng Haotian

Cargill (Evolva)

Sunwin Stevia International

GLG Life Tech

Tate & Lyle

Morita Kagakau Kogyo

Tianjin Jianfeng

Hunan NutraMax

HuZhou LiuYin Biological

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type

Reb A

Reb M

Reb D

Others

Market By Application:

Pharmaceutical

Foods

Cosmetics

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

