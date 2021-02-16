Submarine or subsea cables are a complete necessity today, on par with global positioning satellites and sea freight. Subsea cables are the cables laid on the sea bed between land-based stations to benefit the telecommunication signal across the stretches of ocean. The subsea cables allows us to quickly send our mails, browse videos, etc. The length of a subsea cable varies with a distance of few kilometres to more than 35,000 kilometres.

The growth in subsea cables market is anticipated to grow largely as they are becoming increasingly important to interlink countries and are a source of promoting global economic growth, thereby driving the demand for subsea cables across the globe.

Subsea Cables: Drivers & Restraints

The high reliability and high carrying capacity of subsea cables are making it economic in terms of cost and its usefulness. They are valued not only by the businesses that are building and operating them for profit, but also by national governments across the globe. The increasing reliability on the subsea cables is expected to drive the global subsea cables market in the coming years.

The major restraint in the global subsea cables market implies to be requirement of dozens of repairs each year, which happens less frequently compared to the terrestrial networks. Fishing and shipping activities are considered as a common threat to the subsea cables. Increasing natural disasters are also posing threat to the concerned industry.

Subsea Cables: Segmentation

On the basis of ownership, the global subsea cables market is segmented as private cables, bilateral cables and consortium cables.

On the basis of product type, the global subsea cables market is segmented as High Voltage AC Cables and High Voltage DC Cables.

Subsea Cables: Region-wise Outlook

The global subsea cables market is expected to register a favourable growth for the forecast period, 2016?2026. Asia-Pacific is projected to endure its control on the global subsea cables market. The key regions in the global subsea cables market are projected to be Africa; Europe, SEA, and ME Intercontinental; Australia/New Zealand Intercontinental; Latin America; Trans-Atlantic; Trans-Pacific and Others.

Subsea Cables: Key Players

Some of the key market participants in global subsea cables market are

Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks

Fujitsu Global

Huawei Marine Networks

NEC

Nexans

Norddeutsche Seekabelwerke and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

Regional analysis includes

Africa;

Europe, SEA, and ME Intercontinental;

Australia/New Zealand Intercontinental;

Latin America;

Trans-Atlantic;

Trans-Pacific and;

Others

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

