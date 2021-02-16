DelveInsight has launched a new report on Rosacea Epidemiology

Rosacea is a characteristic condition that affects the skin by causing facial erythema or redness. Around one in 10 people in the world is affected by rosacea. Rosacea can occur in all age groups, irrespective of the gender, but most commonly affects the middle-aged women who have fair skin. Many things seem to make rosacea worse, but probably do not cause it in the first place.

Rosacea Epidemiology historical as well as forecasted Rosacea epidemiology in 7MM, covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030

Rosacea is a condition in which rashes develop on the skin, involving the central face and it most often starts between the age of 30 and 60 years. It is common in those with fair skin, blue eyes and Celtic origins. It may be transient, recurrent or persistent and is characterized by its color, red. The disorder is more frequently diagnosed in women, but tends to be more severe in men. There is also evidence that rosacea may tend to run in families, and may be especially prevalent in people of northern or eastern European descent.

Key facts of Rosacea Epidemiology

As per a study by Tan et al. (2016), titled “Prevalence of rosacea in the general population of Germany and Russia – The RISE study,” a total of 3,052 and 3,013 subjects (aged 18–65 years) were screened in Germany and Russia respectively. Rosacea prevalence was 12.3% in Germany. Overall, 18% of subjects diagnosed with rosacea were aged 18–30 years. Demographics of rosacea subjects with a confirmed diagnosis were similar in Germany and Russia. In Germany, 74.4% (61/82) were females. In Germany, erythematotelangiectat, papulopustular, phymatous and ocular subtypes were found in 69.5% (57/82), 30.5% (25/82), 4.9% (4/82), and 7.3% (6/82) of patients.

As per the article by Mandal (n.d.), titled “Rosacea Epidemiology,” in the United States, the prevalence of rosacea seems to be on the rise and in the United Kingdom, the prevalence is 1.65 per 1000 person-years. There is a paucity of epidemiological data on rosacea, with reported prevalence rates rangingfrom as little as 0.09% to as much as 22.00%.

“An observational cross-sectional survey of rosacea: clinical associations and progression between subtypes,” a total of 135 subjects with rosacea were enrolled. This cross-sectional study recruited subjects with rosacea from Northern Germany and comprised clinical evaluation by a dermatologist and a survey of demographics and onset of rosacea-associated signs and symptoms. Rosacea was found in 87% females and 13 % males. Erythematotelangiectatic (ETR), papulopustular (PPR), phymatous (PHY) and ocular subtypes were found in 64%, 36%, 24% and 36% of patients. Of those fulfilling criteria for at least two subtypes, 66% developed ETR before PPR;92% developed ETR before PHY; 83% developed PPR before PHY.

Rosacea Symptoms

The symptoms of the disease manifest in various combinations and severity that often fluctuates between periods of exacerbation and remission. It is a common skin condition that causes redness and visible blood vessels in central part of the face. It may also produce small, red, pus-filled bumps.

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Rosacea in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Rosacea

The report provides the segmentation of the Rosacea epidemiology

Table of content

