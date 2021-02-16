DelveInsight has launched a new report on Rosacea Epidemiology
Rosacea is a characteristic condition that affects the skin by causing facial erythema or redness. Around one in 10 people in the world is affected by rosacea. Rosacea can occur in all age groups, irrespective of the gender, but most commonly affects the middle-aged women who have fair skin. Many things seem to make rosacea worse, but probably do not cause it in the first place.
Request for free sample copy- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/rosacea-epidemiology-forecast
Rosacea Epidemiology historical as well as forecasted Rosacea epidemiology in 7MM, covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030
Rosacea is a condition in which rashes develop on the skin, involving the central face and it most often starts between the age of 30 and 60 years. It is common in those with fair skin, blue eyes and Celtic origins. It may be transient, recurrent or persistent and is characterized by its color, red. The disorder is more frequently diagnosed in women, but tends to be more severe in men. There is also evidence that rosacea may tend to run in families, and may be especially prevalent in people of northern or eastern European descent.
Key facts of Rosacea Epidemiology
- As per a study by Tan et al. (2016), titled “Prevalence of rosacea in the general population of Germany and Russia – The RISE study,” a total of 3,052 and 3,013 subjects (aged 18–65 years) were screened in Germany and Russia respectively. Rosacea prevalence was 12.3% in Germany. Overall, 18% of subjects diagnosed with rosacea were aged 18–30 years. Demographics of rosacea subjects with a confirmed diagnosis were similar in Germany and Russia. In Germany, 74.4% (61/82) were females. In Germany, erythematotelangiectat, papulopustular, phymatous and ocular subtypes were found in 69.5% (57/82), 30.5% (25/82), 4.9% (4/82), and 7.3% (6/82) of patients.
- As per the article by Mandal (n.d.), titled “Rosacea Epidemiology,” in the United States, the prevalence of rosacea seems to be on the rise and in the United Kingdom, the prevalence is 1.65 per 1000 person-years. There is a paucity of epidemiological data on rosacea, with reported prevalence rates rangingfrom as little as 0.09% to as much as 22.00%.
- “An observational cross-sectional survey of rosacea: clinical associations and progression between subtypes,” a total of 135 subjects with rosacea were enrolled. This cross-sectional study recruited subjects with rosacea from Northern Germany and comprised clinical evaluation by a dermatologist and a survey of demographics and onset of rosacea-associated signs and symptoms. Rosacea was found in 87% females and 13 % males. Erythematotelangiectatic (ETR), papulopustular (PPR), phymatous (PHY) and ocular subtypes were found in 64%, 36%, 24% and 36% of patients. Of those fulfilling criteria for at least two subtypes, 66% developed ETR before PPR;92% developed ETR before PHY; 83% developed PPR before PHY.
Rosacea Epidemiology Segmentation
- Total Prevalent Population of Rosacea in the 7MM [2018–2030]
- Diagnosed Prevalence of Rosacea in the 7MM [2018–2030]
- Gender-Specific Prevalent Population of Rosacea in the 7MM [2018–2030]
- Severity-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Rosacea in the 7MM [2018–2030]
- Subtype Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Rosacea in the 7MM [2018–2030]
The symptoms of the disease manifest in various combinations and severity that often fluctuates between periods of exacerbation and remission. It is a common skin condition that causes redness and visible blood vessels in central part of the face. It may also produce small, red, pus-filled bumps.
Rosacea Epidemiology Report Scope
- The Rosacea report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns
- The Rosacea Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Rosacea in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)
- The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Rosacea in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan
- The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population
- The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Rosacea
- The report provides the segmentation of the Rosacea epidemiology
Request for free sample copy- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/rosacea-epidemiology-forecast
Table of content
- Key Insights
- Executive Summary of Rosacea
- Rosacea Disease Background and Overview
- Patient Journey
- Epidemiology and Patient Population
- Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
- KOL Views
- Unmet Needs
- Appendix
- DelveInsight Capabilities
- Disclaimer
- About DelveInsight
What will be the key questions answered?
- What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Rosacea?
- What are the key findings pertaining to the Rosacea epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
- What would be the total number of patients of Rosacea across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
- Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
- At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
- What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Rosacea?
- What are the currently available treatments of Rosacea?
Request for free sample copy- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/rosacea-epidemiology-forecast
Reasons to buy
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Rosacea market
- Quantify patient populations in the global Rosacea market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Rosacea therapeutics in each of the markets covered
- Understand the magnitude of Rosacea population by its epidemiology
- The Rosacea Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources
Related Reports
- Papulopustular Rosacea Market
- Rosacea Market
- Papulopustular Rosacea Epidemiology
- Papulopustular Rosacea Pipeline
- Rosacea Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2020
- Rosacea Pipeline
View Recent Reports
- Artificial Pancreas Device System Market
- Myocardial Infarction Market
- Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Market
- Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy Market
- Sciatica Market
- Carcinoid Syndrome Market
- Tay-Sachs Disease or GM2 Gangliosidosis Market
- MALT Lymphoma Market
- Fabry Disease Market
- Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market
- Chronic smell and flavor loss Market
- Chronic Venous Ulceration Market
- SoftTisue Sarcoma with lung metastases Epidemiology
Check our latest articles on blog– DelveInsight Blog
https://atlanticfinancialmanagement.co.uk/