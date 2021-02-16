DelveInsight has launched a new report on Cancer Cachexia Epidemiology

Cancer cachexia is a wasting syndrome, which is characterized by weight loss, anorexia (loss of desire to eat), asthenia and anemia. The pathogenicity of this syndrome is multifactorial, due to a complex interaction of tumor and host factors. It occurs in patients with advanced cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic infection including AIDS and tuberculosis, chronic heart failure, and rheumatoid arthritis. However, the occurrence of cancer cachexia is high, especially in patients with advanced cancer, this syndrome often remains underdiagnosed.

Request for free sample copy– https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/cancer-cachexia-cc-epidemiology-insights

Cancer Cachexia Epidemiology historical as well as forecasted epidemiology in 7MM, covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030

Cancer Cachexia Epidemiology

According to the Cancer Cachexia Hub, approximately half of all patients with cancer experience cachexia. This rate of occurrence rises to as high as 86% in the last 1–2 weeks of life, and with 45% of patients losing more than 10% of their original body weight over disease progression.

Key facts of Cancer Cachexia Epidemiology

Several secondary studies suggest that the overall incidence of cachexia is high and in industrialized countries, such as, North America, Europe, and Japan it is growing. It is currently estimated that cachexia affects approximately 9 million patients, which is about 1% of all patients with any disease.

As per a Japanese study conducted by Aoyagi et al. “Cancer cachexia, mechanism and treatment”, cachexia occurs in the majority of terminal cancer patients and is responsible for the death of 22% of cancer patients.

According to a study conducted by Advani et al. titled, “Pharmacological management of cachexia in adult cancer patients: a systematic review of clinical trials”, cancer cachexia impacts approximately 60% of the 1.4 million patients diagnosed with cancer in the United States each year. Additionally, the occurrence of cachexia varies across cancer types and ranges from 60% among lung cancer patients, to about 80% among gastrointestinal cancer (pancreas, stomach, colorectal and esophagus) patients

Cancer Cachexia Epidemiology Segmentation

Incident/Prevalent Cases of Cancer Cachexia in the 7MM (2018–2030)

Diagnosed Cases of Cancer Cachexia in the 7MM (2018-2030)

Treatable Cases of Cancer Cachexia in the 7MM (2018-2030)

Cancer Cachexia Epidemiology Report Scope

Cancer Cachexia report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, and classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

Cancer Cachexia Epidemiology Report

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Cancer Cachexia (CC) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Cancer Cachexia

The report provides the segmentation of the Cancer Cachexia (CC) epidemiology by Prevalent Cases of Cancer Cachexia (CC) in 7MM

The report provides the segmentation of the Cancer Cachexia (CC) epidemiology by gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Cancer Cachexia (CC) in 7MM

The report provides the segmentation of the Cancer Cachexia epidemiology

About Cancer Cachexia Prevalent Population

It is estimated that more than 30% of cancer patients die due to cachexia, and more than 50% of patients die with cachexia being present. Among late stage patients, cachexia affects 50–80% of cancer patients.

Request for free sample copy– https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/cancer-cachexia-cc-epidemiology-insights

Table of content

Key Insights Cancer Cachexia Patient Executive summary Organizations Epidemiology Methodology Cancer Cachexia Disease Overview Epidemiology and Patient Population Current Treatment Practices Unmet Needs KOL Views Bibliography Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

What will be the key questions answered?

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Cancer Cachexia (CC)?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Cancer Cachexia (CC) epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Cancer Cachexia (CC) across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Cancer Cachexia?

What are the currently available treatments of Cancer Cachexia?

Request for free sample copy– https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/cancer-cachexia-cc-epidemiology-insights

Reasons to buy

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Cancer Cachexia (CC) market

Quantify patient populations in the global Cancer Cachexia (CC) market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Cancer Cachexia (CC) therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Cancer Cachexia population

Understand the magnitude of Cancer Cachexia (CC) population by its Gender-specific cases

Understand the magnitude of Cancer Cachexia (CC) population by its tumor type

The Cancer Cachexia epidemiology report

The Cancer Cachexia (CC) Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based on transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Related Reports

View Recent Reports

Check our latest articles on blog– DelveInsight Blog