LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Wireless Audio Sales Market Report 2021“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Wireless Audio market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Wireless Audio market.
TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Wireless Audio market.
Apple(Beats), LG, Bose, SAMSUNG(Harman), Logitech（Jaybird）, Plantronics, Sennheiser, Sonos, DEI, Vizio, Boston, Sony, Shure, VOXX, Philips, YAMAHA, Jabra, Amazon, Google Segment by Type, Sound Bar and Wireless Speakers, Wireless Headphones& Earphones, Wireless Microphone
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|Sound Bar and Wireless Speakers, Wireless Headphones& Earphones, Wireless Microphone
|Market Segment by Application:
|Consumer and Home, Commercial, Automotive, Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Wireless Audio market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Wireless Audio market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Wireless Audio industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Wireless Audio market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Wireless Audio market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wireless Audio market
TOC
1 Wireless Audio Market Overview
1.1 Wireless Audio Product Scope
1.2 Wireless Audio Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Wireless Audio Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Sound Bar and Wireless Speakers
1.2.3 Wireless Headphones& Earphones
1.2.4 Wireless Microphone
1.3 Wireless Audio Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Wireless Audio Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Consumer and Home
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Wireless Audio Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Wireless Audio Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Wireless Audio Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Wireless Audio Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Wireless Audio Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Wireless Audio Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Wireless Audio Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Wireless Audio Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Wireless Audio Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Wireless Audio Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Wireless Audio Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Wireless Audio Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Wireless Audio Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Wireless Audio Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Wireless Audio Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Wireless Audio Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Wireless Audio Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Wireless Audio Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Wireless Audio Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Wireless Audio Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Wireless Audio Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Wireless Audio Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Wireless Audio as of 2020)
3.4 Global Wireless Audio Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Wireless Audio Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Wireless Audio Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Wireless Audio Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Wireless Audio Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Wireless Audio Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Wireless Audio Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Wireless Audio Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Wireless Audio Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Wireless Audio Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Wireless Audio Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Wireless Audio Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Wireless Audio Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Wireless Audio Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Wireless Audio Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Wireless Audio Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Wireless Audio Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Wireless Audio Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Wireless Audio Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Wireless Audio Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Wireless Audio Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Wireless Audio Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Wireless Audio Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Wireless Audio Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Wireless Audio Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Wireless Audio Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Wireless Audio Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Wireless Audio Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 146 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 146 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Wireless Audio Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Wireless Audio Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Wireless Audio Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Wireless Audio Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Wireless Audio Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Wireless Audio Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Wireless Audio Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Wireless Audio Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Wireless Audio Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Wireless Audio Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Wireless Audio Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Wireless Audio Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Wireless Audio Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Wireless Audio Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Wireless Audio Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Wireless Audio Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Wireless Audio Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wireless Audio Business
12.1 Apple(Beats)
12.1.1 Apple(Beats) Corporation Information
12.1.2 Apple(Beats) Business Overview
12.1.3 Apple(Beats) Wireless Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Apple(Beats) Wireless Audio Products Offered
12.1.5 Apple(Beats) Recent Development
12.2 LG
12.2.1 LG Corporation Information
12.2.2 LG Business Overview
12.2.3 LG Wireless Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 LG Wireless Audio Products Offered
12.2.5 LG Recent Development
12.3 Bose
12.3.1 Bose Corporation Information
12.3.2 Bose Business Overview
12.3.3 Bose Wireless Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Bose Wireless Audio Products Offered
12.3.5 Bose Recent Development
12.4 SAMSUNG(Harman)
12.4.1 SAMSUNG(Harman) Corporation Information
12.4.2 SAMSUNG(Harman) Business Overview
12.4.3 SAMSUNG(Harman) Wireless Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 SAMSUNG(Harman) Wireless Audio Products Offered
12.4.5 SAMSUNG(Harman) Recent Development
12.5 Logitech（Jaybird）
12.5.1 Logitech（Jaybird） Corporation Information
12.5.2 Logitech（Jaybird） Business Overview
12.5.3 Logitech（Jaybird） Wireless Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Logitech（Jaybird） Wireless Audio Products Offered
12.5.5 Logitech（Jaybird） Recent Development
12.6 Plantronics
12.6.1 Plantronics Corporation Information
12.6.2 Plantronics Business Overview
12.6.3 Plantronics Wireless Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Plantronics Wireless Audio Products Offered
12.6.5 Plantronics Recent Development
12.7 Sennheiser
12.7.1 Sennheiser Corporation Information
12.7.2 Sennheiser Business Overview
12.7.3 Sennheiser Wireless Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Sennheiser Wireless Audio Products Offered
12.7.5 Sennheiser Recent Development
12.8 Sonos
12.8.1 Sonos Corporation Information
12.8.2 Sonos Business Overview
12.8.3 Sonos Wireless Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Sonos Wireless Audio Products Offered
12.8.5 Sonos Recent Development
12.9 DEI
12.9.1 DEI Corporation Information
12.9.2 DEI Business Overview
12.9.3 DEI Wireless Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 DEI Wireless Audio Products Offered
12.9.5 DEI Recent Development
12.10 Vizio
12.10.1 Vizio Corporation Information
12.10.2 Vizio Business Overview
12.10.3 Vizio Wireless Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Vizio Wireless Audio Products Offered
12.10.5 Vizio Recent Development
12.11 Boston
12.11.1 Boston Corporation Information
12.11.2 Boston Business Overview
12.11.3 Boston Wireless Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Boston Wireless Audio Products Offered
12.11.5 Boston Recent Development
12.12 Sony
12.12.1 Sony Corporation Information
12.12.2 Sony Business Overview
12.12.3 Sony Wireless Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Sony Wireless Audio Products Offered
12.12.5 Sony Recent Development
12.13 Shure
12.13.1 Shure Corporation Information
12.13.2 Shure Business Overview
12.13.3 Shure Wireless Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Shure Wireless Audio Products Offered
12.13.5 Shure Recent Development
12.14 VOXX
12.14.1 VOXX Corporation Information
12.14.2 VOXX Business Overview
12.14.3 VOXX Wireless Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 VOXX Wireless Audio Products Offered
12.14.5 VOXX Recent Development
12.15 Philips
12.15.1 Philips Corporation Information
12.15.2 Philips Business Overview
12.15.3 Philips Wireless Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Philips Wireless Audio Products Offered
12.15.5 Philips Recent Development
12.16 YAMAHA
12.16.1 YAMAHA Corporation Information
12.16.2 YAMAHA Business Overview
12.16.3 YAMAHA Wireless Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 YAMAHA Wireless Audio Products Offered
12.16.5 YAMAHA Recent Development
12.17 Jabra
12.17.1 Jabra Corporation Information
12.17.2 Jabra Business Overview
12.17.3 Jabra Wireless Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Jabra Wireless Audio Products Offered
12.17.5 Jabra Recent Development
12.18 Amazon
12.18.1 Amazon Corporation Information
12.18.2 Amazon Business Overview
12.18.3 Amazon Wireless Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Amazon Wireless Audio Products Offered
12.18.5 Amazon Recent Development
12.19 Google
12.19.1 Google Corporation Information
12.19.2 Google Business Overview
12.19.3 Google Wireless Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Google Wireless Audio Products Offered
12.19.5 Google Recent Development 13 Wireless Audio Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Wireless Audio Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wireless Audio
13.4 Wireless Audio Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Wireless Audio Distributors List
14.3 Wireless Audio Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Wireless Audio Market Trends
15.2 Wireless Audio Drivers
15.3 Wireless Audio Market Challenges
15.4 Wireless Audio Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
