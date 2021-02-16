Semiconductor manufacturing is a process used to manufacture semiconductor devices that comprise the front-end fab manufacturing and the back-end assembly, including packaging and testing. Semiconductor chips consist of billions of electronic components such as transistors, diodes, resistors, and capacitors that all work together to perform logic operations and store data. These semiconductors are used in a variety of products such as smartphones, personal computers, and cars in everyday life.

Latest released research study on Semiconductor Manufacturing Market delivers volume and values at regional and company levels considering slowdown due to COVID across the globe. From a global perspective, the report analyzes historical data and future prospects to represent the total Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Market size broken down by various segments (type and application) and by highest potential and emerging countries. Some of the players profiled are Intel Corporation (United States), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Qualcomm Inc. (United States), Nvidia Corporation (United States), NXP Semiconductors NV (Netherlands), Texas Instruments Inc. (United States), Micron Technology, Inc. (United States), Broadcom Inc. (United States), Micron Technology Inc. (United States), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Lam Research Corporation (United States), ASML Holding N.V. (Netherlands), Applied Materials Inc. (United States), KLA Corporation (United States), Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Teradyne Inc. (United States), Advantest Corporation (Japan) and Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan).

Market Drivers

High Demand for Semiconductor Chips for Variety of Products such as Smartphones, Personal Computers and Cars

Increased Demand for Integrated Circuits

Market Trend

Developing Market for Advanced Packaging Products

Restraints

High Initial Investment for Design, Research and Development

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities in Automotive and Industrial IoT

Introduction of Autonomous Driving Vehicles

Growth in the Consumer Electronics Industry

Challenges

Complexities of Pattern and Functional Defects in Manufacturing Process

Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Market Segmentation’s

The segmentation chapter allows readers to understand aspects of the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Market such as products, available technologies, and applications. These chapters are written in a way that describes years of development and the process that will take place in the next few years. The research report also provides insightful information on new trends that are likely to define the progress of these segments over the next few years.

On the Basis of Type (Memory, Foundry, Logic, MPU, Discrete, Analog, MEMS, and Others), Application (Networking and Communications, Data Processing, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Government), (), Equipment Type (Front End Equipment (Lithography, Wafer Surface Conditioning, Deposition, Cleaning and Others), Back-end Equipment (Assembly and Packaging, Dicing, Bonding, Metrology and Testing), Fab Facility Equipment (Automation, Chemical Control, Gas Control and Others))

On the Basis of Region: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa

