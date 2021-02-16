Handheld massagers Market Overview

After a long, hard day at the office, we often suffer from various forms of joint, muscle and or skeletal pain, like that of the neck, back, shoulders or legs. Simply invoking the word ‘massage’ can make us dreamy eyed and we might imagine ourselves getting one. Can anything be as relaxing or calming as receiving a full body massage from a professional masseuse or at a wellness spa? Unfortunately, our routine leaves us with little time for anything sometimes – we may even have to reserve a small portion of our day to just stop and breathe! Taking a little time off to prioritise your body with some care and attention is an excellent way to unwind and can make a world of difference to your well-being. However, regular massage treatments from a professional masseuse can be very expensive, and it is only affordable for those lucky few with deep pockets. The Handheld massagers Market is well suited to serving the needs of the demographic who cannot spare either the time or money for this.

While massage chairs might be preferred by the rich, products available in the handheld massagers market have come a long way and now satisfy most requirements. They are lightweight, portable, easy to use and most importantly, energy efficient. They are frequently long range designs which allow a person to massage almost any area of their body. They are usually much more affordable than either traditional massage chairs or robotic massage chairs. With the help of percussion, deep tissue and heating technology, they deliver quick and long- lasting effects. They are perfect for relaxing after a hectic day of work or intense sports activities. The handheld massagers market enables one to have a memorable massage experience right from the comfort of their own home.

Handheld massagers Market Drivers

An increasingly hectic lifestyle is anticipated to be the biggest handheld massagers’ market driver. People have begun to spend the major portion of their day in the office glued to their computer screens. All too often, they sit in an incorrect posture, which leads to back, neck, or shoulder cramps. After that, they need to drive themselves home which can be a particularly painful experience during rush-hour traffic in large cities. Once home, very few will have the energy to drive themselves to a health spa and they may not wish to pay the high prices demanded by a personal masseuse. Such individuals are the primary focus of the handheld massagers market.

The second major driver of the handheld massagers market is the emphasis on health and fitness observed around the world. People have begun to realise the harmful effects of a sedentary lifestyle and are starting to participate in treks, marathons and other sports activities for improving the quality of their lives. Sportspersons are far more likely to face some form of muscle or bone injury and they would be advised to look at the handheld massagers market. Massagers can help headaches, anxiety, and support rehabilitation from sports injuries or with symptoms of chronic pain. They assist in improving blood circulation and can even act as an over-the-counter therapeutic medication, especially those massagers with heat settings built-in.

Handheld massagers Market Players

A few handheld massagers’ market players are Scholl, HoMedics, Beurer, Wahl, Dr Archy, Genie, Breo, Brookstone, Conair, Kikkerland, Panasonic, Prospera, and Thumper.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications.

