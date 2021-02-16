DelveInsight has launched a new report on Gaucher’s Disease Epidemiology

Gaucher disease is one of the most common lysosomal storage disorders and results from lacking enough glucocerebrosidase (GCase), an important enzyme that breaks down a fatty chemical called glucocerebroside because the body cannot break down this chemical, fat-laden Gaucher cells build up in areas like the spleen, liver, and bone marrow. In GD, the undegraded glucosylceramide mainly accumulates in the lysosomes of cells of the reticuloendothelial system, and in particular, macrophages. These hyperactivated macrophages develop a characteristic morphology (Gaucher cells).

As per the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), there are approximately 6,000 individuals with Gaucher disease in the United States. All forms of Gaucher disease affect males and females in equal numbers, wherein Gaucher disease type 1 is the most common, accounting for more than 90% of cases. Individuals with Gaucher disease type 1 usually exhibit symptoms during adolescence, but the age of onset ranges from childhood to adulthood.

There are three types of GD—type-1 (GD1), type-2 (GD2), and type-3 (GD3)—that are classified based on the presence of neurological deterioration, age at identification, and rate of disease progression. GD1, the most common form, comprises about 95% of cases and does not affect the central nervous system (non-neuronopathic). The incidence of GD1 is estimated to be one in 20,000 to one in 200,000 among people living in the U.S., Europe, and Israel.

GD2 and GD3 are neuronopathic forms that affect about 5% of GD patients. GD2, also known as acute neuronopathic GD, occurs in newborns and infants. The disorder is marked by severe neurological symptoms in the brain that may result from the accumulation of GLC. Like GD2, GD3 is neuronopathic, but it is chronic. GD3 is further divided into subgroups 3a, 3b, and 3c.

As per the study conducted by Weinreb et al. titled “Prevalence of Type 1 Gaucher Disease in the United States” the prevalence of type 1 GD is 1:40 000 to 60,000 in the general population and 1:500 to 800 among Ashkenazi Jews.

Prevalent Cases of Gaucher Disease [2018–2030]

Subtype-specific Prevalent Cases of Gaucher Disease [2018–2030]

Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Gaucher Disease [2018–2030]

The Gaucher's disease Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Gaucher's disease in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Gaucher’s disease in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Gaucher’s disease

The report provides the segmentation of the Gaucher’s disease epidemiology

Gaucher’s Disease Treatment

Treatment of Gaucher Disease is tailored to the individual patient because of the variability in the manifestations, severity, and progression of the disease. Treatment of Gaucher Disease aims at reducing the symptoms and preventing permanent damage to the body. Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) and Substrate Reduction Therapy (SRT) are the mainstay therapies used for improving the symptoms, prevention of irreversible complications such as massive fibrous splenomegaly secondary osteoarthritis, vertebral compression, and other fractures, hepatic fibrosis and lung fibrosis, and improving overall health and quality of life of patients with Gaucher Disease.

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Gaucher’s disease?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Gaucher’s disease epidemiology

What would be the total number of patients of Gaucher’s disease across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Gaucher’s disease?

What are the currently available treatments of Gaucher’s disease?

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Gaucher’s disease market

Quantify patient populations in the global Gaucher’s disease market

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Gaucher’s disease therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Gaucher’s disease population

The Gaucher’s disease Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

