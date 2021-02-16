Fructose is a form of sweetener which is mostly used in the food and beverage industry. The clearest form of fructose is extracted by processing sugar or corn and it is widely used in food and beverages. Fructose has been an integral part of the processed food industry for more than 15 years. In compared to other external sweeteners fructose is less harmful and has promotes no calorie hike. There are several types of fructose which are available in the market. One is the clear form fructose, popularly known as crystalline fructose and the other form is a mixture of fructose and glucose and sold as high fructose corn syrup. The purest form of the fructose is widely used in baked products as it enriches its texture, quality and adds an aroma into it.

Global Fructose Market – Drivers

The demand of the fructose is steadily soaring in the global market. Fructose has been one of the safest sweeteners available in the market. It is approved by several food control organisations present across the world. Several food and beverage makers has been using it for decades and because it is completely safe to use and it has no side effects. Fructose adds no calorie which is why it is presently used in most of the low sugar content products. The new breed of health conscious global citizens are eager to experiment with new food items but they want to maintain the balance of the regular sugar content to keep diseases like diabetes at bay. As we know US is badly affected by diabetes. Prevalence of diabetes amongst the young adults has witnessed a steep rise in the last few years in US. As per the record the US is fighting a deadly war against diabetes. Several people are affected by this disease in the country. The diabetes affected consumers in US is the largest potential customers of low calorie, low sugar products. Scope of development of fructose market is maximum in this part of the world. Fructose is cheaper than sugar and it is available in abundance in liquid form which helps in its transportation. Raw material required to produce fructose such as corn are available widely in different parts of India, US and many other regions of the globe. Which is bolstering the growth of the fructose market. Changing food habits of the global denizens are impacting the growth of the global food and beverages industry. This is also creating a massive scope for the fructose market as it is extensively used in some of the modern food items that are available in the market. Energy drinks, cereals used for breakfast, yogurt, confectionaries, fruits packs nutrition bars, cookies, juice concentrates are available in the market do have fructose added in them.

Global Fructose Market – Restraints

Though fructose is widely used in food and beverage industry but experts recommend for a limited use of the product. As uncontrolled use of the product might affect the health. Excess use of fructose hampers the liver function and it also spikes the uric acid levels in the body.

Global Fructose Market- Key Regions

The pool of raw material needed to produce fructose to expedite the expansion of the fructose market in US. Apart from this part of the globe the fructose market is also likely to showcase good growth in the new emerging markets spread across Asia-Pacific, MEA and Latin America regions. These markets will bloom in the forthcoming years as large consumer base which is eager to use new branded food and beverages. The rise of diabetes in this region is also pushing the population towards low sugar content food products and expanding the scope of growth of fructose market.

Global Fructose Market- Key Players

Some of the many leading companies which are operating in the global fructose market are, Tate and Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, KASYAP, Galam, NAVAREST etc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications.

