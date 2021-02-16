Automotive Alloy Wheel Market: Introduction

The automotive alloy wheel market is in a growth phase due to increasing demand for light weight wheels that have the same strength as steel wheels alongside having high thermal stability & ductility. Automotive alloy wheels are made from either an alloy of magnesium or aluminum or a mixture of both. Automotive alloy wheels are light weight wheels which improve the steering and speed of a car. Since aluminum or magnesium alloy is a good conductor of heat, automotive alloy wheels decrease heat dissipation from brakes and reduce the risk of brake failure under extreme driving conditions.

Automotive alloy wheels have complex geometry and satisfy the manifold design criteria, such as weight, style, performance and manufacturability. Factors such as strength to weight ration and better fuel consumption are emphasized on during the manufacturing of alloy wheels. The quality of alloy wheels is tested and checked using advanced technology devices to accomplish customers’ demand and standards of the automobile industry.

Automotive Alloy Wheel Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for light weight and corrosion resistant alloy wheels is increasing due to changing weather conditions, which is a key factor boosting the growth of the automotive alloy wheel market. Automotive alloy wheels support tubeless tires and also offer better grip on brakes. These are some of the benefits that are likely to increase the demand for automotive alloy wheels, which in turn, will accelerate the growth of the automotive alloy wheel market in the upcoming years. The nominal reduction in fuel consumption and precise steering handling are some of the other important factors that will drive the growth of the automotive alloy wheel market.

The demand for vehicles fitted with wheels made from heavy metal is increasing in cold countries as these wheels successfully offer resistance to skidding during snow or hail. This factor is estimated to hamper the growth of the automotive alloy wheel market in the upcoming years.

In the current scenario, the preference for alloy wheels over factory fitted wheels has led to an increase in customization activity, which, in turn, will fuel sales in the aftermarket segment during the forecast period. This factor is expected to become a driver for the automotive alloy wheel market.

Automotive Alloy Wheel Market: Segmentation

The automotive alloy wheel market can be segmented on the basis of coating type, wheel size, vehicle type and sales channel.

On the basis of coating type, the market can be segmented into:

Polished alloy wheel

Two toned alloy wheel

Others

On the basis of wheel size, the market can be segmented into:

Compact size ( 13 inch – 16 inch)

Mid-size (17 inch – 21 inch)

Large size ( 21 inch and above)

On the basis of vehicle type, the market can be segmented into:

Two wheelers

PC

LCV

HCV

On the basis of sales channel, the market can be segmented into:

OEM

After Market

Automotive Alloy Wheel Market: Regional Outlook

North America is anticipated to hold a prominent share in the global automotive alloy wheel market owing to growing preference for alloy wheels. That apart, high disposable income witnessed in the working class population of the US and Canada is another factor expected to elevate the market during the forecast period. The automotive alloy wheel market is expected to grow in the Asia Pacific region due to the growing automotive industry as well as increasing living standards, especially in countries, such as Japan, China and India.

Moreover, owing to the high number of two wheelers as well as two wheeler manufacturers in the region, Asia Pacific is also estimated to hold a prominent share in the said market in the upcoming years. Europe is projected to contribute a considerable share in the global automotive alloy wheel market due to the presence of a large number of automobile manufacturers in the region. Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at a moderate rate in the global automotive alloy wheel market during the forecast period.

Automotive Alloy Wheel Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global automotive alloy wheel market include:

Borbet GmbH

Enkei

Ronal Group (Ronal Wheels)

Arconic (ALCOA WHEELS)

CITIC Dicastal Wheel Manufacturing Co., Ltd

MAXION Wheels

UNIWHEELS Group

Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co., Ltd.

Superior Industries International

FUTEX ALLOY (CHANGSHU) Co., Ltd

