In the present scenario, high value and high profile physical sites throughout the globe are soft targets for both thefts and terrorism. Since many years, these sensitive sites were protected within secure perimeters, being patrolled and monitored in a traditional manner. But, intruders have determined ways to breach such fences, and continuous monitoring of these perimeter fences spread across several miles, with instruments or sensors is unreliable, expensive, and inefficient. Fiber Optic Perimeter Security System augments the process of monitoring and security, while tumbling the cost of new construction and reducing the efforts with existing systems. Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Systems has lowered the risk of theft and intrusion at critical sites, and is experiencing considerable adoption throughout the globe. The Fiber Optic Perimeter Security System can be applied within both commercial as well as residential systems, either by on-premise or aloud deployment.
Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market: Drivers & Challenges
The market for Fiber Optic Perimeter Security System is majorly driven by the increasing concerns of terrorism and intrusion across borders and through other critical sites. With increasing risks associated with terrorism and such extremist activities, organizations as well as individuals have realized the importance of Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Systems. Incessantly increasing regulations of government on securing the perimeters of critical sites and locations, is also driving the market for Fiber Optic Perimeter Security System across the globe. Also, in comparison to the traditional methods of fence security through patrolling and cameras, Fiber Optic Perimeter Security System reduces the manpower cost to a great extent.
The market for Fiber Optic Perimeter Security System faces few challenges as well. High installation cost is a critical restraint for small and medium scaled enterprises, since Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Systems are more economical when utilized for larger areas, and these enterprises are usually encompassed within smaller areas. Also, most of the organizations are using traditional perimeter security systems, and integrating them with these new technologies is a difficult and cumbersome process.
Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market: Segmentation
Segmentation of Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market, By Functionality
- Location Management:
- Facility and Space Management.
- Contract Management:
- Contract and Lease Administration.
Segmentation of Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market, By Deployment
- On-Premise
- Cloud
Segmentation of Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market, By Application
- Commercial
- Residential
Segmentation of Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market, By End-user
- Property Owners
- Property Managers
- Large Corporations
Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market: Regional Overview
North America is expected to lead the Fiber Optic Perimeter Security market in terms of market share, majorly driven by the incessantly surging rental property demands in the U.S. Growth of Fiber Optic Perimeter Security market in North America is also expected to be fuelled by higher adoption of Business Intelligence (BI) software, as well as implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in automating the property management tasks.
Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market: Competitive Landscape
- Key Contracts/Agreement/Acquisitions
- In August 2017, Future Fibre Technologies Ltd announced acquisition of all shares in MaxSec Group Ltd. This acquisition is anticipated to bring strong collaborations, combining Future Fibre’s optic perimeter intrusion detection systems, and MaxSec’s access control and international valuables logistics solutions.
- Key Players
- Few of the major players in Fiber Optic Perimeter Security market include RBtec Perimeter Security Systems, Fiber SenSys, Inc., AFL Telecommunications LLC, Fiber Instrument Sales, Inc., Future Fibre Technologies, Senstar Corporation, ADVANCED PERIMETER SYSTEMS LTD, Cleveland Electric Laboratories, BEI Communications, Inc., and others.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market Segments
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016
- Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
- Supply & Demand Value Chain
- Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
- Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Fiber Optic Perimeter Security Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:
- North America
- US & Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil, Mexico, Others
- Europe
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
