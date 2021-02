Rising prevalence of obesity, growing geriatric population with higher risk of heart diseases, and rapid technological advancements to detect arrhythmia are critical factors for the growth of the transseptal access systems market.

Introduction of innovative technologies such as left atrial appendage occlusion therapy is benefitting patients who are at high risk of strokes due to non-valvular atrial fibrillation (AF). These developments not only prolong survival rate, but also reduce morbidity and enhance quality of life.

Moreover, reimbursement coverage for cardiac procedures by private and government healthcare insurance providers is expected to significantly boost the growth of the transseptal access systems market. On back of noteworthy innovations in needles, rapidly increasing sales of transseptal access needles are catalysing market growth.

The global transseptal access systems market was valued at US$ 638 Mn in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period (2019–2029).

Key Takeaways of Transseptal Access Systems Market Study

Wide adoption of transseptal access sheaths in majority of transseptal procedures for improved left atrium access, tissue contact, maneuverability, and superior clinical outcomes, contributed to the dominance of the segment by product type.

Introduction of transseptal access systems for atrial fibrillation ablation resulted in high success rates for patients with structural heart disease.

Owing to rapid installation of transseptal access systems in hospitals for improved healthcare, the segment is expected to hold half of the revenue share in the transseptal access systems market.

Increasing incidence of heart-related complexities such as atrial fibrillation, continuous evolving reimbursement scenario by service providers, and availability of various players contributed to the dominance of North America in the global transseptal access systems market.

“Launch of new product lines and continuous improvements in available systems have enhanced the safety and efficacy of transseptal access systems. Substantial increase in interest for transseptal heart catheterization is leading to the growth of transseptal access systems market” says a PMR Analyst.

New Product Launches – Winning Strategy of Leading Transseptal Access System Manufacturers

Continuous up-gradation and innovation in transseptal access systems are responsible for intense competition among players in the transseptal access systems market. Numerous organizations are focusing on new product approvals for transseptal access systems.

For example, in Jan 2019, Baylis Medical launched ExpanSure, a transseptal access system that combines a dilator and sheath into a single device, which assists in larger dilation as compared to fixed curve sheaths. In 2018, Transseptal Solutions Ltd received FDA approval for the TSP Crosser Transseptal Access System, which is designed to provide stable catheter positioning and controlled access. These winning strategies by leading players are also being followed by regional and local players.

More Valuable Insights on Transseptal Access Systems Market

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on transseptal access systems in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment from 2014–2018 and projections from 2019–2029, on the basis of product type (transseptal access sheaths and transseptal access needles), application (AF ablation, MV repair, and LAA occlusion), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics), across five major regions.

