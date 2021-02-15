Postoperative pain is a normal response to surgical intervention and is a cause of delayed recovery and discharge after surgery or any other operative procedure, which also leads to an increased risk of wound infection. Untreated pain led to reduced patient satisfaction and increased morbidity and mortality and placed a burden on patient finances. It usually lasts less than 3–6 months, and it is directly related to soft tissue damage, and it gradually resolves as the injured tissues heal. There are four basic components for postoperative pain, sensory-discriminative component, affective (emotional) component, vegetative (autonomic) component, and motor component. Factors that cause the increment in the pain are location, type, and duration of the surgical procedure, type and extent of the incision and surgical trauma, pain management before and after the surgical procedure, and others.

DelveInsight’s “Postoperative Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Postoperative Pain, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Postoperative Pain market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Postoperative Pain market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Postoperative Pain market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Postoperative Pain Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Postoperative Pain treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Postoperative Pain Market Key Facts

Key Benefits of Postoperative Pain Market Report

Postoperative Pain Market

The postoperative Pain market size is expected to increase owing to the launch of upcoming therapies during the forecast period.

The Postoperative Pain market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Postoperative Pain market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Postoperative Pain market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Postoperative Pain Epidemiology

Among 7MM, the US reported the highest number of surgical procedures with 50,393,413 cases in 2017 as per DelveInsight’s estimates.

The Postoperative Pain epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Postoperative Pain patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Postoperative Pain epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Postoperative Pain Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Postoperative Pain Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Postoperative Pain market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Postoperative Pain market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The current pipeline for postoperative pain holds many significant products, it has few products which are being developed by certain key players.

Postoperative Pain companies:

Trevena

Heron Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics

Neumentum Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AFT Pharmaceuticals

Menarini Group

And many others

Postoperative Pain therapies covered in the report include:

Olivo

HTX-011

CR845/Difelikefalin

NTM-001

PF-05089771

TLC590

Zalviso

Maxigesic

Dexketoprofen Tramadol

Dsuvia/Dzuveo (Sufentanil)

And many more

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Postoperative Pain Competitive Intelligence Analysis Postoperative Pain Market Overview at a Glance Postoperative Pain Disease Background and Overview Postoperative Pain Patient Journey Postoperative Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population Postoperative Pain Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Postoperative Pain Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Postoperative Pain Treatment Postoperative Pain Marketed Products Postoperative Pain Emerging Therapies Postoperative Pain Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Postoperative Pain Market Outlook (7 major markets) Postoperative Pain Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Postoperative Pain Market. Postoperative Pain Market Drivers Postoperative Pain Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

DelveInsight’s Postoperative Pain – Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Postoperative Pain in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Postoperative Pain Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Postoperative Pain market.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

