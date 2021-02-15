Osteoporosis is defined as a systemic skeletal disease characterized by low bone mass and microarchitectural deterioration of bone tissue, with a consequent increase in bone fragility and susceptibility to fracture. This well-established definition, developed by the international consensus in 1993, captures two important characteristics of the disease: its adverse effects on bone mass and microstructure, and the clinical outcome of fracture.

The causes of osteoporosis include hyperparathyroidism, hyperglycemia, medications, smoking, alcohol use, oxidative stress, inflammation, calcium-deficient, menopause, etc. The most common symptom of osteoporosis is a vertebral compression fracture or hip fracture. The compression fractures in the spine, caused by weakened vertebrae can lead to pain in the mid-back area. The fractures often stabilize on their own, and the pain goes away, but sometimes the pain persists because the crushed bone continues to move around and break. The symptoms include loss of height, back pain, increased number of bed days, depression, etc.

DelveInsight’s “Osteoporosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Osteoporosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Osteoporosis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Osteoporosis market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Osteoporosis market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Osteoporosis Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Osteoporosis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Osteoporosis Market Key Facts

The United States accounts for the largest market size of Osteoporosis , in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.

, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan. In the EU5 countries, the total diagnosed prevalent population of Osteoporosis was found to be maximum in Germany with 4,309,667 cases, followed by Italy with 3,840,703 cases in 2017. France had the lowest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of osteoporosis with 2,786,944 cases in 2017.

was found to be maximum in Germany with 4,309,667 cases, followed by Italy with 3,840,703 cases in 2017. France had the lowest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of osteoporosis with 2,786,944 cases in 2017. Japan accounted for 4,513,275 cases of diagnosed prevalent osteoporosis in 2017, which is expected to increase in the forecast period 2020–2030.

in 2017, which is expected to increase in the forecast period 2020–2030. In the United Kingdom, the Osteoporosis-related comorbidities had 1,900,100, 926,650, 2,040,501, and 4,492,846 cases of Diabetes, Respiratory Disease, Cardiovascular Diseases, and others in 2017, which is expected to increase by 2030 in the study period of 2017–2030.

Key Benefits of Osteoporosis Market Report

Osteoporosis market report provides an in-depth analysis of Osteoporosis Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major market i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Osteoporosis market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Osteoporosis Market trends & developments , key players and future market competition that will shape and drive the Osteoporosis market in the upcoming years.

The Osteoporosis market report covers Osteoporosis market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Osteoporosis patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Osteoporosis Market

The market size of Osteoporosis in the seven major markets was 9,442.73 USD Million in 2017, which will increase by 2030. Osteoporosis market size is expected to increase during the forecast owing to the rise in the number of prevalent cases in the 7MM.

The Osteoporosis market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Osteoporosis market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Osteoporosis market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Osteoporosis Epidemiology

The total diagnosed prevalent population of osteoporosis in the seven major markets was found to be 28,097,783 cases in 2017. The total diagnosed prevalent population of Osteoporosis in the United States was found to be 6,380,754 cases in 2017, which is expected to increase by 2030.

The Osteoporosis epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Osteoporosis patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Osteoporosis epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Osteoporosis Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Osteoporosis Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Osteoporosis market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Osteoporosis market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The current market is already dominated by biosimilars and generics, which are quite promising and potential for the treatment of osteoporosis. However the pipeline for Osteoporosis does not hold significant products, it has few products, which are being developed by certain key players

Osteoporosis Companies:

Amgen

Haoma Medica

Pfizer

Radius Health

TherapeuticsMD

Roche

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly

Pfenex

And many others.

Osteoporosis therapies covered in the report include:

Alendronate/Zoledronic Acid

NaQuinate

Evenity (Romosozumab-aqqg)

Prolia (Denosumab)

Fablyn (Lasofoxifene)

Duavee (conjugated estrogens/bazedoxifene)

Tymlos (abaloparatide)

Bijuva (estradiol and progesterone)

Boniva (ibandronate sodium)

Bonsity (PF708)

And many more.

The pipeline of osteoporosis marks a significant unmet need due to the availability of few products. There is a need for developing new drugs in the pipeline so that the emerging market of osteoporosis can prosper as well.

