The report titled Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Architectural Paints & Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Architectural Paints & Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AkzoNobel, Dow Chemical Company, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, BASF Coatings, Valspar, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, Berger Paints, Becker Industrial Coatings, Caparol, Hempel, Jotun, Terraco Group, National Paints, Asian Paints

Market Segmentation by Product: Water-Borne, Solvent-Borne, Other

Market Segmentation by Application: Residential, Non-Residential

The Architectural Paints & Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Architectural Paints & Coatings

1.2 Architectural Paints & Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Water-Borne

1.2.3 Solvent-Borne

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Architectural Paints & Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Non-Residential

1.4 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Architectural Paints & Coatings Industry

1.6 Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Trends

2 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Architectural Paints & Coatings Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Architectural Paints & Coatings Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Architectural Paints & Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Architectural Paints & Coatings Business

6.1 AkzoNobel

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 AkzoNobel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 AkzoNobel Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 AkzoNobel Products Offered

6.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

6.2 Dow Chemical Company

6.2.1 Dow Chemical Company Corporation Information

6.2.2 Dow Chemical Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Dow Chemical Company Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Dow Chemical Company Products Offered

6.2.5 Dow Chemical Company Recent Development

6.3 PPG Industries

6.3.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

6.3.2 PPG Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 PPG Industries Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 PPG Industries Products Offered

6.3.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

6.4 Sherwin-Williams

6.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

6.4.2 Sherwin-Williams Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Sherwin-Williams Products Offered

6.4.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

6.5 BASF Coatings

6.5.1 BASF Coatings Corporation Information

6.5.2 BASF Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 BASF Coatings Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 BASF Coatings Products Offered

6.5.5 BASF Coatings Recent Development

6.6 Valspar

6.6.1 Valspar Corporation Information

6.6.2 Valspar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Valspar Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Valspar Products Offered

6.6.5 Valspar Recent Development

6.7 Nippon Paint

6.6.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

6.6.2 Nippon Paint Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Nippon Paint Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Nippon Paint Products Offered

6.7.5 Nippon Paint Recent Development

6.8 Kansai Paint

6.8.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

6.8.2 Kansai Paint Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Kansai Paint Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Kansai Paint Products Offered

6.8.5 Kansai Paint Recent Development

6.9 Berger Paints

6.9.1 Berger Paints Corporation Information

6.9.2 Berger Paints Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Berger Paints Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Berger Paints Products Offered

6.9.5 Berger Paints Recent Development

6.10 Becker Industrial Coatings

6.10.1 Becker Industrial Coatings Corporation Information

6.10.2 Becker Industrial Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Becker Industrial Coatings Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Becker Industrial Coatings Products Offered

6.10.5 Becker Industrial Coatings Recent Development

6.11 Caparol

6.11.1 Caparol Corporation Information

6.11.2 Caparol Architectural Paints & Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Caparol Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Caparol Products Offered

6.11.5 Caparol Recent Development

6.12 Hempel

6.12.1 Hempel Corporation Information

6.12.2 Hempel Architectural Paints & Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Hempel Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Hempel Products Offered

6.12.5 Hempel Recent Development

6.13 Jotun

6.13.1 Jotun Corporation Information

6.13.2 Jotun Architectural Paints & Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Jotun Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Jotun Products Offered

6.13.5 Jotun Recent Development

6.14 Terraco Group

6.14.1 Terraco Group Corporation Information

6.14.2 Terraco Group Architectural Paints & Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Terraco Group Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Terraco Group Products Offered

6.14.5 Terraco Group Recent Development

6.15 National Paints

6.15.1 National Paints Corporation Information

6.15.2 National Paints Architectural Paints & Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 National Paints Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 National Paints Products Offered

6.15.5 National Paints Recent Development

6.16 Asian Paints

6.16.1 Asian Paints Corporation Information

6.16.2 Asian Paints Architectural Paints & Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Asian Paints Architectural Paints & Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Asian Paints Products Offered

6.16.5 Asian Paints Recent Development

7 Architectural Paints & Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Architectural Paints & Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Architectural Paints & Coatings

7.4 Architectural Paints & Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Architectural Paints & Coatings Distributors List

8.3 Architectural Paints & Coatings Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Architectural Paints & Coatings by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Architectural Paints & Coatings by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Architectural Paints & Coatings by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Architectural Paints & Coatings by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Architectural Paints & Coatings by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Architectural Paints & Coatings by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Architectural Paints & Coatings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Architectural Paints & Coatings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Architectural Paints & Coatings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Architectural Paints & Coatings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Architectural Paints & Coatings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

