The report titled Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Paints & Coatings Additives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Paints & Coatings Additives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Paints & Coatings Additives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Paints & Coatings Additives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Paints & Coatings Additives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Paints & Coatings Additives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Paints & Coatings Additives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Paints & Coatings Additives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Paints & Coatings Additives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Paints & Coatings Additives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Paints & Coatings Additives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, DowDuPont, Solvay, AkzoNobel, Arkema, Lonza Group, Asahi Glass, Daikin Industries, Ashland, Dynea AS, Eastman Chemical, Evonik Industries, The Lubrizol Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product: Biocides, Dispersants & Wetting Agents, Stabilizers, Defoamers and Dearaters, Others

Market Segmentation by Application: Architectual, Automotive, Marine, Aerospace & Defense, Others

The Paints & Coatings Additives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Paints & Coatings Additives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Paints & Coatings Additives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Paints & Coatings Additives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Paints & Coatings Additives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Paints & Coatings Additives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Paints & Coatings Additives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Paints & Coatings Additives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Paints & Coatings Additives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Paints & Coatings Additives

1.2 Paints & Coatings Additives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Biocides

1.2.3 Dispersants & Wetting Agents

1.2.4 Stabilizers

1.2.5 Defoamers and Dearaters

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Paints & Coatings Additives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Paints & Coatings Additives Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Architectual

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Marine

1.3.5 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Paints & Coatings Additives Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Paints & Coatings Additives Industry

1.6 Paints & Coatings Additives Market Trends

2 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Paints & Coatings Additives Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Paints & Coatings Additives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Paints & Coatings Additives Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Paints & Coatings Additives Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Paints & Coatings Additives Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Paints & Coatings Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Paints & Coatings Additives Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Paints & Coatings Additives Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Paints & Coatings Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Paints & Coatings Additives Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Paints & Coatings Additives Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Paints & Coatings Additives Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Paints & Coatings Additives Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Paints & Coatings Additives Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Paints & Coatings Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Paints & Coatings Additives Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Paints & Coatings Additives Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Paints & Coatings Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Paints & Coatings Additives Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Paints & Coatings Additives Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Paints & Coatings Additives Business

6.1 BASF

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 BASF Paints & Coatings Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 BASF Products Offered

6.1.5 BASF Recent Development

6.2 DowDuPont

6.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

6.2.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 DowDuPont Paints & Coatings Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 DowDuPont Products Offered

6.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

6.3 Solvay

6.3.1 Solvay Corporation Information

6.3.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Solvay Paints & Coatings Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Solvay Products Offered

6.3.5 Solvay Recent Development

6.4 AkzoNobel

6.4.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

6.4.2 AkzoNobel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 AkzoNobel Paints & Coatings Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 AkzoNobel Products Offered

6.4.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

6.5 Arkema

6.5.1 Arkema Corporation Information

6.5.2 Arkema Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Arkema Paints & Coatings Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Arkema Products Offered

6.5.5 Arkema Recent Development

6.6 Lonza Group

6.6.1 Lonza Group Corporation Information

6.6.2 Lonza Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Lonza Group Paints & Coatings Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Lonza Group Products Offered

6.6.5 Lonza Group Recent Development

6.7 Asahi Glass

6.6.1 Asahi Glass Corporation Information

6.6.2 Asahi Glass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Asahi Glass Paints & Coatings Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Asahi Glass Products Offered

6.7.5 Asahi Glass Recent Development

6.8 Daikin Industries

6.8.1 Daikin Industries Corporation Information

6.8.2 Daikin Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Daikin Industries Paints & Coatings Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Daikin Industries Products Offered

6.8.5 Daikin Industries Recent Development

6.9 Ashland

6.9.1 Ashland Corporation Information

6.9.2 Ashland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Ashland Paints & Coatings Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Ashland Products Offered

6.9.5 Ashland Recent Development

6.10 Dynea AS

6.10.1 Dynea AS Corporation Information

6.10.2 Dynea AS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Dynea AS Paints & Coatings Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Dynea AS Products Offered

6.10.5 Dynea AS Recent Development

6.11 Eastman Chemical

6.11.1 Eastman Chemical Corporation Information

6.11.2 Eastman Chemical Paints & Coatings Additives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Eastman Chemical Paints & Coatings Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Eastman Chemical Products Offered

6.11.5 Eastman Chemical Recent Development

6.12 Evonik Industries

6.12.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

6.12.2 Evonik Industries Paints & Coatings Additives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Evonik Industries Paints & Coatings Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Evonik Industries Products Offered

6.12.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

6.13 The Lubrizol Corporation

6.13.1 The Lubrizol Corporation Corporation Information

6.13.2 The Lubrizol Corporation Paints & Coatings Additives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 The Lubrizol Corporation Paints & Coatings Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 The Lubrizol Corporation Products Offered

6.13.5 The Lubrizol Corporation Recent Development

7 Paints & Coatings Additives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Paints & Coatings Additives Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Paints & Coatings Additives

7.4 Paints & Coatings Additives Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Paints & Coatings Additives Distributors List

8.3 Paints & Coatings Additives Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Paints & Coatings Additives by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Paints & Coatings Additives by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Paints & Coatings Additives Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Paints & Coatings Additives by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Paints & Coatings Additives by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Paints & Coatings Additives Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Paints & Coatings Additives by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Paints & Coatings Additives by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Paints & Coatings Additives Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Paints & Coatings Additives Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Paints & Coatings Additives Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Paints & Coatings Additives Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Paints & Coatings Additives Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

