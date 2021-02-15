“
The report titled Global 2-Ethylhexanol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 2-Ethylhexanol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 2-Ethylhexanol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 2-Ethylhexanol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 2-Ethylhexanol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 2-Ethylhexanol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 2-Ethylhexanol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 2-Ethylhexanol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 2-Ethylhexanol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 2-Ethylhexanol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 2-Ethylhexanol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 2-Ethylhexanol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: OQ Chemicals, LG Chem, Sinopec, Eastman, Shandong Jianlan Chemical, China National Petroleum, Nan Ya Plastics, BASF, Grupa Azoty ZAK, Elekeiroz, SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical, Petro Oxo Nusantara, Dow, Ineos
Market Segmentation by Product: Lower than 99% Purity
99%-99.5% Purity
Higher than 99.5% Purity
Market Segmentation by Application: Plasticizers
2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate
2-Ethylhexyl Nitrate
Others
The 2-Ethylhexanol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 2-Ethylhexanol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 2-Ethylhexanol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the 2-Ethylhexanol market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 2-Ethylhexanol industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global 2-Ethylhexanol market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global 2-Ethylhexanol market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 2-Ethylhexanol market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 2-Ethylhexanol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Lower than 99% Purity
1.2.3 99%-99.5% Purity
1.2.4 Higher than 99.5% Purity
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Plasticizers
1.3.3 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate
1.3.4 2-Ethylhexyl Nitrate
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Production
2.1 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top 2-Ethylhexanol Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top 2-Ethylhexanol Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top 2-Ethylhexanol Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top 2-Ethylhexanol Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top 2-Ethylhexanol Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top 2-Ethylhexanol Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top 2-Ethylhexanol Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top 2-Ethylhexanol Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 2-Ethylhexanol Sales in 2020
4.3 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top 2-Ethylhexanol Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top 2-Ethylhexanol Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 2-Ethylhexanol Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Price by Type
5.3.1 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Price by Application
6.3.1 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global 2-Ethylhexanol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America 2-Ethylhexanol Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America 2-Ethylhexanol Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America 2-Ethylhexanol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America 2-Ethylhexanol Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America 2-Ethylhexanol Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America 2-Ethylhexanol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America 2-Ethylhexanol Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America 2-Ethylhexanol Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America 2-Ethylhexanol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe 2-Ethylhexanol Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe 2-Ethylhexanol Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe 2-Ethylhexanol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe 2-Ethylhexanol Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe 2-Ethylhexanol Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe 2-Ethylhexanol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe 2-Ethylhexanol Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe 2-Ethylhexanol Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe 2-Ethylhexanol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific 2-Ethylhexanol Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific 2-Ethylhexanol Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific 2-Ethylhexanol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific 2-Ethylhexanol Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific 2-Ethylhexanol Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific 2-Ethylhexanol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific 2-Ethylhexanol Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific 2-Ethylhexanol Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific 2-Ethylhexanol Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America 2-Ethylhexanol Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America 2-Ethylhexanol Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America 2-Ethylhexanol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America 2-Ethylhexanol Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America 2-Ethylhexanol Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America 2-Ethylhexanol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America 2-Ethylhexanol Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America 2-Ethylhexanol Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America 2-Ethylhexanol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
10.3.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa 2-Ethylhexanol Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa 2-Ethylhexanol Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa 2-Ethylhexanol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa 2-Ethylhexanol Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 2-Ethylhexanol Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 2-Ethylhexanol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa 2-Ethylhexanol Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa 2-Ethylhexanol Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa 2-Ethylhexanol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 OQ Chemicals
12.1.1 OQ Chemicals Corporation Information
12.1.2 OQ Chemicals Overview
12.1.3 OQ Chemicals 2-Ethylhexanol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 OQ Chemicals 2-Ethylhexanol Product Description
12.1.5 OQ Chemicals Recent Developments
12.2 LG Chem
12.2.1 LG Chem Corporation Information
12.2.2 LG Chem Overview
12.2.3 LG Chem 2-Ethylhexanol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 LG Chem 2-Ethylhexanol Product Description
12.2.5 LG Chem Recent Developments
12.3 Sinopec
12.3.1 Sinopec Corporation Information
12.3.2 Sinopec Overview
12.3.3 Sinopec 2-Ethylhexanol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Sinopec 2-Ethylhexanol Product Description
12.3.5 Sinopec Recent Developments
12.4 Eastman
12.4.1 Eastman Corporation Information
12.4.2 Eastman Overview
12.4.3 Eastman 2-Ethylhexanol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Eastman 2-Ethylhexanol Product Description
12.4.5 Eastman Recent Developments
12.5 Shandong Jianlan Chemical
12.5.1 Shandong Jianlan Chemical Corporation Information
12.5.2 Shandong Jianlan Chemical Overview
12.5.3 Shandong Jianlan Chemical 2-Ethylhexanol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Shandong Jianlan Chemical 2-Ethylhexanol Product Description
12.5.5 Shandong Jianlan Chemical Recent Developments
12.6 China National Petroleum
12.6.1 China National Petroleum Corporation Information
12.6.2 China National Petroleum Overview
12.6.3 China National Petroleum 2-Ethylhexanol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 China National Petroleum 2-Ethylhexanol Product Description
12.6.5 China National Petroleum Recent Developments
12.7 Nan Ya Plastics
12.7.1 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Information
12.7.2 Nan Ya Plastics Overview
12.7.3 Nan Ya Plastics 2-Ethylhexanol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Nan Ya Plastics 2-Ethylhexanol Product Description
12.7.5 Nan Ya Plastics Recent Developments
12.8 BASF
12.8.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.8.2 BASF Overview
12.8.3 BASF 2-Ethylhexanol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 BASF 2-Ethylhexanol Product Description
12.8.5 BASF Recent Developments
12.9 Grupa Azoty ZAK
12.9.1 Grupa Azoty ZAK Corporation Information
12.9.2 Grupa Azoty ZAK Overview
12.9.3 Grupa Azoty ZAK 2-Ethylhexanol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Grupa Azoty ZAK 2-Ethylhexanol Product Description
12.9.5 Grupa Azoty ZAK Recent Developments
12.10 Elekeiroz
12.10.1 Elekeiroz Corporation Information
12.10.2 Elekeiroz Overview
12.10.3 Elekeiroz 2-Ethylhexanol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Elekeiroz 2-Ethylhexanol Product Description
12.10.5 Elekeiroz Recent Developments
12.11 SABIC
12.11.1 SABIC Corporation Information
12.11.2 SABIC Overview
12.11.3 SABIC 2-Ethylhexanol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 SABIC 2-Ethylhexanol Product Description
12.11.5 SABIC Recent Developments
12.12 Mitsubishi Chemical
12.12.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information
12.12.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Overview
12.12.3 Mitsubishi Chemical 2-Ethylhexanol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Mitsubishi Chemical 2-Ethylhexanol Product Description
12.12.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments
12.13 Petro Oxo Nusantara
12.13.1 Petro Oxo Nusantara Corporation Information
12.13.2 Petro Oxo Nusantara Overview
12.13.3 Petro Oxo Nusantara 2-Ethylhexanol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Petro Oxo Nusantara 2-Ethylhexanol Product Description
12.13.5 Petro Oxo Nusantara Recent Developments
12.14 Dow
12.14.1 Dow Corporation Information
12.14.2 Dow Overview
12.14.3 Dow 2-Ethylhexanol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Dow 2-Ethylhexanol Product Description
12.14.5 Dow Recent Developments
12.15 Ineos
12.15.1 Ineos Corporation Information
12.15.2 Ineos Overview
12.15.3 Ineos 2-Ethylhexanol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Ineos 2-Ethylhexanol Product Description
12.15.5 Ineos Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 2-Ethylhexanol Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 2-Ethylhexanol Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 2-Ethylhexanol Production Mode & Process
13.4 2-Ethylhexanol Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 2-Ethylhexanol Sales Channels
13.4.2 2-Ethylhexanol Distributors
13.5 2-Ethylhexanol Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 2-Ethylhexanol Industry Trends
14.2 2-Ethylhexanol Market Drivers
14.3 2-Ethylhexanol Market Challenges
14.4 2-Ethylhexanol Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global 2-Ethylhexanol Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
