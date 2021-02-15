Few companies on the planet are as admired, envied, respected, loved and even hated as Apple Inc. The company has redefined not just smartphones, but also tablet computers, smartwatches, and MP3 players. The burgeoning demand for its iconic products has also risen the boat of companies actively involved in the accessories market for Apple products. In its report titled “Apple Accessories Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2020”, Future Market Insights has comprehensively covered the entire Apple accessories market and has provided an in-depth analysis of the market on the basis of various key metrics such as Y-o-Y growth projections, absolute and incremental dollar opportunity and CAGR.

Very few products are able to become synonymous with the product category itself. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that the iPhone and iPad have captured almost all the attention in their respective product categories. While it has become quite difficult for their direct competition, it has made the companies in the Apple accessories market very happy indeed! Our report provides a detailed competition dashboard highlighting some of the major competition to Apple Inc. in the accessories market such as Bose Corp., Sony Corp., SkullCandy Inc. and Logitech International. While the first three manufacture both headphones and portable speakers for the iPhone and iPad, the latter is more renowned for its speakers. Several manufacturers of mobile cases, which help protect your precious, highly expensive Apple device have also been mentioned in the report. The Apple Accessories Revenue for the period 2014-2016, along with the Sales Value for both Retail Outlets and various Distribution Channels for the year 2015 has been provided.

Apple Accessories Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Beats Audio

Watch Accessories

iPhone Cases

App-enabled Accessories

Audio Accessories

iPad Cases

Power & Cable

iPhone Screen Guard

iPad Screen Guard

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Greater China

Middle East

Southeast

Asia

Southwest Asia

Africa

Japan

Future Market Insights has studied the Apple accessories market spread across 10 key geographic regions. The Y-o-Y growth projections, Basis Point Share (BPS) analysis, important trends and regulations have been studied to provide vital market statistics. The market attractiveness analysis, volume and value forecast for the major countries in each region have been elaborated. While North America is currently the largest Apple accessories market, it is widely anticipated to decline by nearly 45 BPS in the forecast period. A company wishing to enter the highly lucrative Apple accessories market would be advised to target either Southwest Asia, Greater China or Japan as all these regions should show Y-o-Y revenue growth greater than 8% from 2017-2020.

Another section of the report talks about the global Apple accessories market on the basis of Product Type. The absolute dollar opportunity along with the market value and volume forecast of accessories such as Apple Watch Accessories, Beats Audio, App-enabled Accessories, Power & Cable, iPad Cases, iPhone and iPad Screen Guards are indicated in this section. While iPad Screen Guards are not expected to show more than 3% Y-o-Y growth till the year 2020, the Audio category is predicted to almost certainly be in excess of 7.5% every year, making it a category that cannot be ignored by Apple accessories market players.

An important section of the global Apple accessories market report highlights the key market dynamics in terms of the drivers, challenges, restraints and distribution structure that is prevalent in the Apple accessories market across the globe. The market forecast for the four year period ranging from 2016 to 2020 in terms of absolute dollar opportunity and Y-o-Y growth is given. A few of the trends as well as a broad overview of the Apple accessories market has been provided. The latter consists of the market definition along with the Apple accessories market taxonomy.

The Apple accessories market report is a comprehensive assessment of the global Apple accessories market, and the executive summary succinctly captures the various elements of the market over the forecasted period. The assumptions and acronyms used throughout the report have been explained for our readers’ benefit.

Research Methodology

We have used a unique research methodology that tracks the current status of the global Apple accessories market and provides insights into where the market is expected to reach at the end of the forecast period. We have extensively utilised both primary and secondary research to obtain pertinent insights into the global Apple accessories market after detailed discussions with industry experts. We have then validated the data thus acquired using the triangulation method where both the primary and secondary data are consolidated with our expert analysis to arrive at final market projections. This data is finally thoroughly scrutinised using advanced tools to provide the required quantitative as well as qualitative insights into the global Apple accessories market.

