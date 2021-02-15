This FMI report offers a ten-year analysis and forecast for the global HVDC transmission systems market for the period between 2018 and 2028. This HVDC transmission systems market study considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for 2018 and a forecast developed for the period 2019 to 2028. The Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) has been represented from 2018 to 2028.

This HVDC transmission systems study studies different viewpoints of the market, including macro-economic factors, forecast factors and different market dynamics impacting the growth of the market. The report also offers information on value chain analysis, pricing analysis, industry growth analysis, segmental and regional growth comparison as well as competition analysis. The competition analysis provides a dashboard view of market players, market share analysis, in-depth company profiles, etc. As per the analysis and perspectives of industry experts, the global HVDC transmission systems market is projected to expand at a significant CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period in value terms. Increasing demand for power in emerging economies is expected to positively impact the uptake of HVDC transmission systems in the global market.

FMI’s report on the HVDC Transmission Systems market carefully analyses the market at global and regional levels through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, such as system components, technology, deployment, power rating and regions.

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission systems are used for the transmission of power over long distances. These systems use direct current for power transmission. These systems have the ability to interconnect networks that have varying frequencies and features. These systems are known to be more proficient than AC lines.

Get more Insights Analysis on this APAC HVDC Transmission System Market @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3267

HVDC transmission uses two technologies, namely Line Commutated Converter (LCC) and Voltage Source Converter (VSC). The LCC is a very economical technology based on Thyristor power semiconductors. These semiconductors enable the bulk transfer of power with very low losses. This technology also provides inherent DC fault protection. The voltage source converter is a new technology in the HVDC transmission systems market. It is based on power transistors. This technology is widely used in integrating renewables, in submarine/land cable interconnection, and urban & offshore applications. The VSC technology is included in several schemes, such as point-to-point, back-to-back, and others.

This HVDC transmission systems market report is structured to allow the readers to develop an organized understanding of the HVDC transmission systems market. The global HVDC transmission systems market report begins with the executive summary, followed by market definitions and taxonomy. The subsequent section discusses market viewpoints (macroeconomic factors, value chain, market dynamics, forecast factors etc.), regional analysis and competitive analysis. Each section of the global HVDC transmission systems market report covers a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the HVDC transmission systems market on the basis of key opinions, facts collected from industry participants and experts, historical trends and developments in the market.

For more insights on the APAC HVDC Transmission System Market, you can request for TOC at @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-3267

HVDC Transmission Systems Market: Segmentation

The global HVDC Transmission Systems market has been segmented on the basis of system component, technology, deployment, power rating and regions.

On the basis of system component, the global HVDC Transmission Systems market has been segmented into:

Solution AC & DC Harmonic Filters Converters DC Lines Circuit Breakers Others

Services

On the basis of technology, the global HVDC Transmission Systems market has been segmented into:

LCC (Line Commutated Converters)

VSC (Voltage Source Converters)

Others

On the basis of deployment, the global HVDC Transmission Systems market has been segmented into:

Overhead

Underground

Subsea

Combination

On the basis of power rating, the global HVDC Transmission Systems market has been segmented into:

Below 1000 MW

1000 – 2000 MW

2000 MW & above

On the basis of region, the global HVDC Transmission Systems market has been segmented into:

North America

Latin America

APEJ (Asia Pacific Excluding Japan)

Japan

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

The global HVDC transmission systems market report starts with an executive summary followed by the market introduction, defining the product definitions and market taxonomy concerning the global HVDC transmission systems market assessment. In the following section, the report describes the market background, which includes macro-economic factors, value chain analysis and forecast factors impacting the growth of the market. The market background section also discusses market dynamics impacting the HVDC transmission systems market growth at a global level.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]