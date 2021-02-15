Future Market Insights in its report titled “Colour Cosmetic Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026” offers detailed insights and in-depth research on the global colour cosmetic market over a 10 year forecast period 2016 – 2026. The report covers the important factors driving the growth of the global colour cosmetic market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments shaping the dynamics of the global colour cosmetic market and other insights across various key segments. The report identifies the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the global colour cosmetic market. Changing trends are also analysed and incorporated in the report to equip clients with exhaustive information about the market resulting in better decision making. Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors that directly and indirectly affect the growth of the global colour cosmetic market are also incorporated in the report.

Report Description

This report by Future Market Insights on the global colour cosmetic market for the period 2016–2026 presents an outlook of the market across the globe. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on market opportunities in the global colour cosmetic market. The report is categorically divided into five sections namely by product type, by price, by distribution channel, by region, and by product category, to understand and offer insights on the global colour cosmetic market. The report provides analysis of the global colour cosmetic market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Units).

The report starts with an overview of the global colour cosmetic market. This section includes Future Market Insights’ analyses of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and macroeconomic perspectives. Impact analysis of key growth drivers based on the weighted average model is included in the report to provide pertinent decision-making insights.

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Chemical

Natural & Organic

Distribution Channel

Hypermarket/ Supermarket

Convenience Store

Speciality Store

Direct Selling

e-Commerce

Price

Economic

Premium

Product Category

Nail Products

Facial Makeup

Eye Makeup

Lip Products

Hair Colour Products

Special Effects Products

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

In the final section of the report, the global colour cosmetic market competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of the market players and company analysis, based on categories of providers across the value chain, their presence in the colour cosmetic product portfolio and key differentiators.

Research Methodology

To deduce market size, the report considers the average selling price of various types of colour cosmetics across geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by product type, by price, by distribution channel, by region, by product category, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the total revenue that is expected to be generated across the global colour cosmetic market over forecast period (2016–2026). When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, Future Market Insights has triangulated the data on the basis of various analysis based on both supply side and demand side.

We have not only conducted the market forecasts in terms of CAGR, but have also analysed the global colour cosmetic market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in the global colour cosmetic market. As previously highlighted, the global colour cosmetic market is split into various segments and these have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in the global colour cosmetic market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the global colour cosmetic market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global colour cosmetic market. Further, to understand the key market segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global colour cosmetic market, Future Market Insights has developed a unique market attractiveness index to help providers identify real market opportunities.

