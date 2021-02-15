DelveInsight has launched a new report on Rosacea Market
Rosacea is a characteristic condition that affects the skin by causing facial erythema or redness. Around one in 10 people in the world is affected by rosacea.
The Rosacea market report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the Rosacea market
Rosacea can occur in all age groups, irrespective of the gender, but most commonly affects the middle-aged women who have fair skin. Many things seem to make rosacea worse, but probably do not cause it in the first place.
In recent surveys by the National Rosacea Society, nearly 70% of rosacea patients said this condition had lowered their self-confidence and self-esteem, and 41% reported it had caused them to avoid public contact or cancel social engagements. It has been reported in studies that Rosacea affects Quality of Life.
The symptoms of the disease manifest in various combinations and severity that often fluctuates between periods of exacerbation and remission. It is a common skin condition that causes redness and visible blood vessels in central part of the face. It may also produce small, red, pus-filled bumps.
The major types of Rosacea include rosacea diathesis, erythematotelangiectatic rosacea, papulopustular rosacea, and glandular rosacea. As the cause of rosacea is unknown and there is no cure, the medical help that is available today can only control the signs and symptoms of this potentially life-disruptive disorder. Researchers found that the disease runs in families and may be caused due to the immune reaction against bacillus oleronius, H. pylori infection, cathelicidin protein, or due to a mite that lives on skin.
Rosacea Market Report Scope
- The report covers the descriptive overview of Rosacea, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Rosacea epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Rosacea are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape
- A detailed review of Rosacea market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM
- The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Rosacea market
Table of content
- Key Insights
- Executive Summary of Rosacea
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Rosacea
- Rosacea Market Overview at a Glance
- Rosacea Disease Background and Overview
- Patient Journey
- Rosacea Epidemiology and Patient Population
- Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
- Unmet Needs
- Key Endpoints of Rosacea Treatment
- Marketed Products
- Emerging Therapies
- Rosacea: Seven Major Market Analysis
- Attribute analysis
- 7MM: Market Outlook
- Access and Reimbursement Overview of Rosacea
- KOL Views
- Market Drivers
- Market Barriers
- Appendix
- DelveInsight Capabilities
- Disclaimer
- About DelveInsight
What will be the key question answered?
- What was the Rosacea market share (%) distribution in 2017 and how it would look like in 2030?
- What would be the Rosacea market size as well as market size by therapies across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
- What are the key findings pertaining to the market across 7MM and which country will have the largest Rosacea market size during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
- At what CAGR, the Rosacea market is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
- What would be the Rosacea market outlook across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
- What would be the Rosacea market growth till 2030, and what will be the resultant market Size in the year 2030?
- How would the market drivers, barriers and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?
