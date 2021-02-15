According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for fortified food owing to the rising health consciousness among people and mandates on food fortification by government associations are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, higher costs of fortified products preventing large-scale usage are restraining the market growth.

Nutraceutical ingredients are derived from sources such as animal, plant, microbial, and synthetic, which provide health benefits, adding the basic nutritional value and functional benefits to various applications such as food, beverages, dietary supplements, animal nutrition, and personal care products.

Based on the application, the personal care segment has a growing prominence due to the changing consumer lifestyle, increasing inclination towards personal grooming, and the rise in per capita income, especially in developing countries. By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the rising incomes, increasing buying force, and developing consumer demand for nutritional & health products.

Some of the key players profiled in the Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient market include Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K), Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ingredion Incorporated (U.S), Arla Foods (Denmark) and Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan).

Types Covered:

• Phytochemical and plant extracts

• Omega-3 fatty acids

• Minerals

• Fibers & specialty carbohydrates

• Carotenoids

• Other Types

Applications Covered:

• Personal care

• Functional food

• Functional beverages

• Dietary supplements

• Animal nutrition

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

