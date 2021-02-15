According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automatic Labelling Machine Market is accounted for $2.15 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.17 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.4%. Growing automation in the food & beverage industry and rising packaging solutions for various products are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the huge cost of automatic labeling machines likely to hamper the profit boundaries.

Automatic Labelling Machines can efficiently wrap multipacks of bottles, cans, jars, and canisters, directly from the fillers with the product standing upright. Based on the type, the self-adhesive/pressure-sensitive labellers registered considerable market share during forecast period. Pressure-sensitive labeller is an extremely flexible label solution that can be seen on nearly any type of product. This labeller provides the elasticity to produce a label which can deliver value. By geography, Asia Pacific dominated the largest market share due to increasing urbanization and progress of packaging machinery industry.

Some of the key players in the Automatic Labelling Machine market include Sidel, Promach, Krones, Herma, Etiquette, Sacmi, Marchesini Group, Pack Leader, Novexx Solutions, KHS, Fuji Seal International, IMA Group, and Sleever International.

Types Covered:

• Shrink-Sleeve/Stretch-Sleeve Labellers

• Glue-Based Labellers

• Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labellers

End Users Covered:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food & Beverage

• Consumer Products, Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

