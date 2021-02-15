Masonry Tools Market: Introduction

Masonry is the art and craft of building and fabricating clay, stone, brick, or concrete block and building structures from individual units. The art of masonry originated in ancient times. Since last couple of decades, industrialization, construction and land development have been increased across the globe, which has ultimately increased the demand for heavy equipment and construction tools. It is the starting tools needed in building concrete block walls, garden walls and patio pavers.

Masonry tools consist of a number of equipment such as masonry trowels, brick hammer, masonry chisels, masonry jointers, wire brush, pitching tool, Pick Axe, saw and others which are mostly made up of metals and wood. Masonry tools are differentiate into;

1. Measuring and levelling tools

2. Marking tools

3. Bricklaying and plastering tools

4. Demolition tools

5. Others

The Masonry Tools are used for various masonry operation such as spreading of mortar, furrowing, buttering, bricklaying and other. Trowel is one of the important masonry tool which is used to pick up mortar and spread it onto the brick and brushes are used to remove any excess mortar. Chisels is used to cut bricks into smaller pieces and also used for removing bricks that are not sitting correctly. Mason’s level is a very important tool which is used for horizontal and vertical level measurements. There are number of masonry tools used for various purpose.

Masonry Tools Market: Dynamics

Driver- Growing infrastructure development, construction activities and industrialization are the key driver for Masonry Tools market to grow. Construction industry is getting boost due to growing new infrastructural development, rise in spending on commercial as well as non-commercial construction such as roads, railway tracks and tunnels also the infrastructure upgrade initiative and rise of smart city, mega-city projects therefore demand for efficient building tools is increasing which accelerating the market of Masonry tools.

Trends– The manufacturer are adopting robotic and automation for Masonry Tools development. Also innovation in designs of existing Masonry Tools are the key trend observed in Masonry Tools market.

Restrain- Rise in government regulations for construction activity and covid-19 pandemic may hamper the market growth of Masonry Tools.

Masonry Tools Market: Segmentation

The global Masonry Tools market can be segmented on the basis of mode of operation, Type and application.

On the basis of Type, Global Masonry Tools market is segmented into:

Masonry Jointers

Masonry Trowels

Masonry Chisels

Masonry Miscellaneous

Others

On the basis of mode of operation, Global Masonry Tools market is segmented into:

Hand Tools

Power Tools

Other On the basis of Application, the Global Masonry Tools market is segmented into:

Household

Commercial

Masonry Tools Market: Regional Outlook

Asia pacific is leading the Masonry Tools market followed by Europe and Latin America, as in Asia pacific, the country such as China, Vietnam, India are spending more on construction activity as demand of tunnels, roads, railways, buildings etc. are increasing due to increasing population which significantly driving the Masonry Tools market in Asia pacific region.

Followed by China, US construction industry is also boosting due to changing lifestyle and population is more spending on infrastructure development. Increasing construction industry market in Europe, contributing to Masonry Tools market growth. Also, African countries such as Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, etc. are the major contributor in construction activities which significantly increasing Masonry Tools market.

Masonry Tools Market: Key Participant

Some of the key players in the global Masonry Tools Market are listed below:

Bon Tool

Kraft Tool

LOWE’S

IRWIN Tools

Marshalltown Company

Everhard

Samasonry

John Stortz & Son

Arizona Masonry Guild

Wrose

The research report on the Masonry Tools Market presents a comprehensive assessment, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The Masonry Tools Market report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, vehicle type, and sales channel.

