This report provides forecast and analysis of the global duct tapes market. It provides historical data for 2012 to 2016 along with a comprehensive forecast from 2017 to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Sq.m). The report also highlights drivers and restraints of the global duct tapes market and their impact on each assessed region/country during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for duct tapes manufacturers. The global duct tapes market value chain analysis is an important part of the report.

Competitive analysis is an integral part of the report

In order to provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitiveness analysis and information on key market players with unique selling propositions. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of duct tapes manufacturers on parameters such as market share and development strategies. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by backing material type, product type, adhesive type, application type, thickness and end use industry.

An exhaustive research methodology for accurate forecasting of global market estimations

The report highlights usage of duct tapes in various industries and the revenue generated from sales of duct tapes across the globe. Market numbers have been estimated based on average consumption of duct tapes and revenue is derived through cost of per Sq.m of duct tapes. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of global markets. The duct tapes market has been analysed based on expected market demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional packaging manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Regional demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of duct tapes across the globe. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the duct tapes market by region. Global market numbers by backing material type, product type, adhesives type, application type, by thickness and end use industries have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of the demand from each regional market. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources have been consulted during the course of this study. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, Packaging Digest, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

Market Segmentation

Global Duct Tapes Market – By Product Type

Removable Duct Tapes

Professional Grade Duct Tapes

Utility Duct Tapes

Specialised High Strength Duct Tapes

Global Duct Tapes Market – By Backing Material Type

Plastic Polyethylene Polyvinyl Chloride Polyester

Foil

Cloth

Global Duct Tapes Market – By Adhesive Type

Natural Rubber Based Adhesive

Synthetic Rubber Based Adhesive

Global Duct Tapes Market – By Application Type

Sealing

Repairing

Holding

Waterproofing

Color-Coding

Strapping

Splicing

Others

Global Duct Tapes Market – By Thickness (Mils)

<10

10 to 15

>15

Global Duct Tapes Market – By End Use Industries Type

HVAC Industry

Building & Construction

Shipping & Logistics

Automotive

Electrical & Electronic Industry

DIY Activities

Global Duct Tapes Market – By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Japan