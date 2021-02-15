DelveInsight has launched a new report on Cancer Cachexia Market

Cancer cachexia is a wasting syndrome, which is characterized by weight loss, anorexia (loss of desire to eat), asthenia and anemia. The pathogenicity of this syndrome is multifactorial, due to a complex interaction of tumor and host factors. It occurs in patients with advanced cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic infection including AIDS and tuberculosis, chronic heart failure, and rheumatoid arthritis. However, the occurrence of cancer cachexia is high, especially in patients with advanced cancer, this syndrome often remains underdiagnosed.

Multiple abnormalities in protein, fat, and carbohydrate metabolism as well as peripheral hormone and neuropeptide metabolism have been reported as the cause of cancer cachexia. Investigations in humans suggest a central role of tumor-induced inflammation as the primary cause of cachexia development.

Cachexia is a complex metabolic multi-organ syndrome characterized by at least 5% of weight loss, muscle and adipose tissue wasting and inflammation, as it taps into other sources of energy, namely skeletal muscle and adipose tissue when the body senses a lack of nutrition. Cachexia is characterized by increased pro-inflammatory factors and adversely affects the patients’ ability to fight against infection and withstand treatment by chemotherapy and radiotherapy. It is often associated with an elevated basal metabolic rate, despite a decrease in physical activity and total energy expenditure. Muscle atrophy results from a decrease in protein synthesis, and increase in protein degradation, or a combination of both. This results in a decreased quality of life and reduced survival rates.

There are three stages of clinical relevance in cancer cachexia: precachexia, cachexia, and refractory cachexia. Not all patients pass through the entire spectrum. In patients with pre-cachexia, early clinical and metabolic signs (e.g., anorexia and impaired glucose tolerance) can precede substantial involuntary weight loss. Patients who have more than 5% loss of stable body weight over the past six months, or a body mass index (BMI) of less than 20 kg/m2 and an ongoing weight loss of more than 2%, or sarcopenia and an ongoing weight loss of more than 2%, but that have not entered the refractory stage, are classified as having cachexia. Finally, refractory cachexia is associated with active catabolism, or the presence of factors that render active management of weight-loss no longer possible or appropriate. Patients at the refractory stage are characterized by poor performance status and a life expectancy of less than three months.

Several pharmacological and nutritional approaches have been used for the treatment of cancer cachexia. Keeping in mind that both anorexia and metabolic disturbances are involved, the development of different therapeutic strategies has focused on two major factors, namely, improving appetite and neutralizing metabolic disturbances.

Table of content

Key Insights Cancer Cachexia Market Executive summary Organizations Epidemiology and Market Methodology Cancer Cachexia Disease Overview Epidemiology and Patient Population Current Treatment Practices Unmet Needs Emerging Therapies Cancer Cachexia: 7 Major Market Analysis Market Drivers Market Barriers SWOT Analysis Market Access and Reimbursement Case Study KOL Views Bibliography Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

