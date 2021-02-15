LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering Increasing demand for global Vertical Farming System market, QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Vertical Farming System Market Insights and Forecast to 2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Vertical Farming System market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Vertical Farming System market.
TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Vertical Farming System market.
Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
, AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Plenty (Bright Farms), Lufa Farms, Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture, Green Sense Farms, Garden Fresh Farms, Mirai, Sky Vegetables, TruLeaf, Urban Crops, Sky Greens, GreenLand, Scatil, Jingpeng, Metropolis Farms, Plantagon, Spread, Sanan Sino Science, Nongzhong Wulian, Vertical Harvest, Infinite Harvest, Metro Farms
Market Segment by Product Type:
|Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Others
Market Segment by Application:
|, Vegetable Cultivation, Fruit Planting, Other
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Vertical Farming System market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Vertical Farming System market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Vertical Farming System industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Vertical Farming System market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Vertical Farming System market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vertical Farming System market
TOC
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vertical Farming System Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Vertical Farming System Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Hydroponics
1.2.3 Aeroponics
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Vertical Farming System Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Vegetable Cultivation
1.3.3 Fruit Planting
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Vertical Farming System Production
2.1 Global Vertical Farming System Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Vertical Farming System Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Vertical Farming System Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Vertical Farming System Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Vertical Farming System Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan 3 Global Vertical Farming System Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Vertical Farming System Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Vertical Farming System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Vertical Farming System Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Vertical Farming System Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Vertical Farming System Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Vertical Farming System Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Vertical Farming System Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Vertical Farming System Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Vertical Farming System Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Vertical Farming System Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Vertical Farming System Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Vertical Farming System Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Vertical Farming System Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Vertical Farming System Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Vertical Farming System Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vertical Farming System Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Vertical Farming System Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Vertical Farming System Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Vertical Farming System Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vertical Farming System Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Vertical Farming System Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Vertical Farming System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Vertical Farming System Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Vertical Farming System Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Vertical Farming System Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Vertical Farming System Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Vertical Farming System Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Vertical Farming System Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Vertical Farming System Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Vertical Farming System Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Vertical Farming System Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Vertical Farming System Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Vertical Farming System Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Vertical Farming System Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Vertical Farming System Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Vertical Farming System Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Vertical Farming System Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Vertical Farming System Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Vertical Farming System Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Vertical Farming System Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Vertical Farming System Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Vertical Farming System Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Vertical Farming System Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Vertical Farming System Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Vertical Farming System Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America Vertical Farming System Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Vertical Farming System Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Vertical Farming System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Vertical Farming System Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Vertical Farming System Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Vertical Farming System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Vertical Farming System Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Vertical Farming System Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Vertical Farming System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Vertical Farming System Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Vertical Farming System Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Vertical Farming System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Vertical Farming System Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Vertical Farming System Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Vertical Farming System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Vertical Farming System Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Vertical Farming System Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Vertical Farming System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Vertical Farming System Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Vertical Farming System Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Vertical Farming System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Vertical Farming System Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Vertical Farming System Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Vertical Farming System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Vertical Farming System Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Vertical Farming System Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Vertical Farming System Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Vertical Farming System Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Vertical Farming System Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Vertical Farming System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Vertical Farming System Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Vertical Farming System Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Vertical Farming System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Vertical Farming System Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Vertical Farming System Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Vertical Farming System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming System Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming System Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming System Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming System Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming System Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming System Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 AeroFarms
12.1.1 AeroFarms Corporation Information
12.1.2 AeroFarms Overview
12.1.3 AeroFarms Vertical Farming System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 AeroFarms Vertical Farming System Product Description
12.1.5 AeroFarms Related Developments
12.2 Gotham Greens
12.2.1 Gotham Greens Corporation Information
12.2.2 Gotham Greens Overview
12.2.3 Gotham Greens Vertical Farming System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Gotham Greens Vertical Farming System Product Description
12.2.5 Gotham Greens Related Developments
12.3 Plenty (Bright Farms)
12.3.1 Plenty (Bright Farms) Corporation Information
12.3.2 Plenty (Bright Farms) Overview
12.3.3 Plenty (Bright Farms) Vertical Farming System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Plenty (Bright Farms) Vertical Farming System Product Description
12.3.5 Plenty (Bright Farms) Related Developments
12.4 Lufa Farms
12.4.1 Lufa Farms Corporation Information
12.4.2 Lufa Farms Overview
12.4.3 Lufa Farms Vertical Farming System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Lufa Farms Vertical Farming System Product Description
12.4.5 Lufa Farms Related Developments
12.5 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture
12.5.1 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Corporation Information
12.5.2 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Overview
12.5.3 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Vertical Farming System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Vertical Farming System Product Description
12.5.5 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Related Developments
12.6 Green Sense Farms
12.6.1 Green Sense Farms Corporation Information
12.6.2 Green Sense Farms Overview
12.6.3 Green Sense Farms Vertical Farming System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Green Sense Farms Vertical Farming System Product Description
12.6.5 Green Sense Farms Related Developments
12.7 Garden Fresh Farms
12.7.1 Garden Fresh Farms Corporation Information
12.7.2 Garden Fresh Farms Overview
12.7.3 Garden Fresh Farms Vertical Farming System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Garden Fresh Farms Vertical Farming System Product Description
12.7.5 Garden Fresh Farms Related Developments
12.8 Mirai
12.8.1 Mirai Corporation Information
12.8.2 Mirai Overview
12.8.3 Mirai Vertical Farming System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Mirai Vertical Farming System Product Description
12.8.5 Mirai Related Developments
12.9 Sky Vegetables
12.9.1 Sky Vegetables Corporation Information
12.9.2 Sky Vegetables Overview
12.9.3 Sky Vegetables Vertical Farming System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Sky Vegetables Vertical Farming System Product Description
12.9.5 Sky Vegetables Related Developments
12.10 TruLeaf
12.10.1 TruLeaf Corporation Information
12.10.2 TruLeaf Overview
12.10.3 TruLeaf Vertical Farming System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 TruLeaf Vertical Farming System Product Description
12.10.5 TruLeaf Related Developments
12.11 Urban Crops
12.11.1 Urban Crops Corporation Information
12.11.2 Urban Crops Overview
12.11.3 Urban Crops Vertical Farming System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Urban Crops Vertical Farming System Product Description
12.11.5 Urban Crops Related Developments
12.12 Sky Greens
12.12.1 Sky Greens Corporation Information
12.12.2 Sky Greens Overview
12.12.3 Sky Greens Vertical Farming System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Sky Greens Vertical Farming System Product Description
12.12.5 Sky Greens Related Developments
12.13 GreenLand
12.13.1 GreenLand Corporation Information
12.13.2 GreenLand Overview
12.13.3 GreenLand Vertical Farming System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 GreenLand Vertical Farming System Product Description
12.13.5 GreenLand Related Developments
12.14 Scatil
12.14.1 Scatil Corporation Information
12.14.2 Scatil Overview
12.14.3 Scatil Vertical Farming System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Scatil Vertical Farming System Product Description
12.14.5 Scatil Related Developments
12.15 Jingpeng
12.15.1 Jingpeng Corporation Information
12.15.2 Jingpeng Overview
12.15.3 Jingpeng Vertical Farming System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Jingpeng Vertical Farming System Product Description
12.15.5 Jingpeng Related Developments
12.16 Metropolis Farms
12.16.1 Metropolis Farms Corporation Information
12.16.2 Metropolis Farms Overview
12.16.3 Metropolis Farms Vertical Farming System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Metropolis Farms Vertical Farming System Product Description
12.16.5 Metropolis Farms Related Developments
12.17 Plantagon
12.17.1 Plantagon Corporation Information
12.17.2 Plantagon Overview
12.17.3 Plantagon Vertical Farming System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Plantagon Vertical Farming System Product Description
12.17.5 Plantagon Related Developments
12.18 Spread
12.18.1 Spread Corporation Information
12.18.2 Spread Overview
12.18.3 Spread Vertical Farming System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Spread Vertical Farming System Product Description
12.18.5 Spread Related Developments
12.19 Sanan Sino Science
12.19.1 Sanan Sino Science Corporation Information
12.19.2 Sanan Sino Science Overview
12.19.3 Sanan Sino Science Vertical Farming System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Sanan Sino Science Vertical Farming System Product Description
12.19.5 Sanan Sino Science Related Developments
12.20 Nongzhong Wulian
12.20.1 Nongzhong Wulian Corporation Information
12.20.2 Nongzhong Wulian Overview
12.20.3 Nongzhong Wulian Vertical Farming System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Nongzhong Wulian Vertical Farming System Product Description
12.20.5 Nongzhong Wulian Related Developments
8.21 Vertical Harvest
12.21.1 Vertical Harvest Corporation Information
12.21.2 Vertical Harvest Overview
12.21.3 Vertical Harvest Vertical Farming System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Vertical Harvest Vertical Farming System Product Description
12.21.5 Vertical Harvest Related Developments
12.22 Infinite Harvest
12.22.1 Infinite Harvest Corporation Information
12.22.2 Infinite Harvest Overview
12.22.3 Infinite Harvest Vertical Farming System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Infinite Harvest Vertical Farming System Product Description
12.22.5 Infinite Harvest Related Developments
12.23 Metro Farms
12.23.1 Metro Farms Corporation Information
12.23.2 Metro Farms Overview
12.23.3 Metro Farms Vertical Farming System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Metro Farms Vertical Farming System Product Description
12.23.5 Metro Farms Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Vertical Farming System Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Vertical Farming System Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Vertical Farming System Production Mode & Process
13.4 Vertical Farming System Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Vertical Farming System Sales Channels
13.4.2 Vertical Farming System Distributors
13.5 Vertical Farming System Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Vertical Farming System Industry Trends
14.2 Vertical Farming System Market Drivers
14.3 Vertical Farming System Market Challenges
14.4 Vertical Farming System Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Vertical Farming System Study 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
