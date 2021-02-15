LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering Increasing demand for global Granular Fertilizers market, QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Granular Fertilizers Market Insights and Forecast to 2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Granular Fertilizers market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Granular Fertilizers market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Granular Fertilizers market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Mosaic, Haifa Group, ICL Fertilizers, Yara, Nutrien, Kingenta, COMPO EXPERT, CF Industries, Syngenta, Bayer, Sumitomo Chemical, SQM, K+S, Hanfeng Evergreen, Doggett, Jcam Agri. Co Market Segment by Product Type: Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic, Micronutrients, NPK Fertilizer, Other Market Segment by Application: , Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Turf & Ornamentals, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Granular Fertilizers market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Granular Fertilizers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Granular Fertilizers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Granular Fertilizers market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Granular Fertilizers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Granular Fertilizers market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Granular Fertilizers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Granular Fertilizers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Nitrogenous

1.2.3 Phosphatic

1.2.4 Potassic

1.2.5 Micronutrients

1.2.6 NPK Fertilizer

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Granular Fertilizers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Cereals & Grains

1.3.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

1.3.4 Fruits & Vegetables

1.3.5 Turf & Ornamentals

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Granular Fertilizers Production

2.1 Global Granular Fertilizers Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Granular Fertilizers Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Granular Fertilizers Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Granular Fertilizers Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Granular Fertilizers Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan 3 Global Granular Fertilizers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Granular Fertilizers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Granular Fertilizers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Granular Fertilizers Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Granular Fertilizers Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Granular Fertilizers Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Granular Fertilizers Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Granular Fertilizers Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Granular Fertilizers Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Granular Fertilizers Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Granular Fertilizers Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Granular Fertilizers Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Granular Fertilizers Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Granular Fertilizers Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Granular Fertilizers Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Granular Fertilizers Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Granular Fertilizers Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Granular Fertilizers Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Granular Fertilizers Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Granular Fertilizers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Granular Fertilizers Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Granular Fertilizers Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Granular Fertilizers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Granular Fertilizers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Granular Fertilizers Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Granular Fertilizers Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Granular Fertilizers Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Granular Fertilizers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Granular Fertilizers Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Granular Fertilizers Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Granular Fertilizers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Granular Fertilizers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Granular Fertilizers Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Granular Fertilizers Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Granular Fertilizers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Granular Fertilizers Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Granular Fertilizers Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Granular Fertilizers Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Granular Fertilizers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Granular Fertilizers Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Granular Fertilizers Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Granular Fertilizers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Granular Fertilizers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Granular Fertilizers Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Granular Fertilizers Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Granular Fertilizers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Granular Fertilizers Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Granular Fertilizers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Granular Fertilizers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Granular Fertilizers Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Granular Fertilizers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Granular Fertilizers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Granular Fertilizers Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Granular Fertilizers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Granular Fertilizers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Granular Fertilizers Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Granular Fertilizers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Granular Fertilizers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Granular Fertilizers Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Granular Fertilizers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Granular Fertilizers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Granular Fertilizers Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Granular Fertilizers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Granular Fertilizers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Granular Fertilizers Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Granular Fertilizers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Granular Fertilizers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Granular Fertilizers Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Granular Fertilizers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Granular Fertilizers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Granular Fertilizers Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Granular Fertilizers Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Granular Fertilizers Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Granular Fertilizers Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Granular Fertilizers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Granular Fertilizers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Granular Fertilizers Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Granular Fertilizers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Granular Fertilizers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Granular Fertilizers Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Granular Fertilizers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Granular Fertilizers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Granular Fertilizers Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Granular Fertilizers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Granular Fertilizers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Granular Fertilizers Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Granular Fertilizers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Granular Fertilizers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Granular Fertilizers Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Granular Fertilizers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Granular Fertilizers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Mosaic

12.1.1 Mosaic Corporation Information

12.1.2 Mosaic Overview

12.1.3 Mosaic Granular Fertilizers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Mosaic Granular Fertilizers Product Description

12.1.5 Mosaic Related Developments

12.2 Haifa Group

12.2.1 Haifa Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Haifa Group Overview

12.2.3 Haifa Group Granular Fertilizers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Haifa Group Granular Fertilizers Product Description

12.2.5 Haifa Group Related Developments

12.3 ICL Fertilizers

12.3.1 ICL Fertilizers Corporation Information

12.3.2 ICL Fertilizers Overview

12.3.3 ICL Fertilizers Granular Fertilizers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ICL Fertilizers Granular Fertilizers Product Description

12.3.5 ICL Fertilizers Related Developments

12.4 Yara

12.4.1 Yara Corporation Information

12.4.2 Yara Overview

12.4.3 Yara Granular Fertilizers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Yara Granular Fertilizers Product Description

12.4.5 Yara Related Developments

12.5 Nutrien

12.5.1 Nutrien Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nutrien Overview

12.5.3 Nutrien Granular Fertilizers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nutrien Granular Fertilizers Product Description

12.5.5 Nutrien Related Developments

12.6 Kingenta

12.6.1 Kingenta Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kingenta Overview

12.6.3 Kingenta Granular Fertilizers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Kingenta Granular Fertilizers Product Description

12.6.5 Kingenta Related Developments

12.7 COMPO EXPERT

12.7.1 COMPO EXPERT Corporation Information

12.7.2 COMPO EXPERT Overview

12.7.3 COMPO EXPERT Granular Fertilizers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 COMPO EXPERT Granular Fertilizers Product Description

12.7.5 COMPO EXPERT Related Developments

12.8 CF Industries

12.8.1 CF Industries Corporation Information

12.8.2 CF Industries Overview

12.8.3 CF Industries Granular Fertilizers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 CF Industries Granular Fertilizers Product Description

12.8.5 CF Industries Related Developments

12.9 Syngenta

12.9.1 Syngenta Corporation Information

12.9.2 Syngenta Overview

12.9.3 Syngenta Granular Fertilizers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Syngenta Granular Fertilizers Product Description

12.9.5 Syngenta Related Developments

12.10 Bayer

12.10.1 Bayer Corporation Information

12.10.2 Bayer Overview

12.10.3 Bayer Granular Fertilizers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Bayer Granular Fertilizers Product Description

12.10.5 Bayer Related Developments

12.11 Sumitomo Chemical

12.11.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sumitomo Chemical Overview

12.11.3 Sumitomo Chemical Granular Fertilizers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Sumitomo Chemical Granular Fertilizers Product Description

12.11.5 Sumitomo Chemical Related Developments

12.12 SQM

12.12.1 SQM Corporation Information

12.12.2 SQM Overview

12.12.3 SQM Granular Fertilizers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 SQM Granular Fertilizers Product Description

12.12.5 SQM Related Developments

12.13 K+S

12.13.1 K+S Corporation Information

12.13.2 K+S Overview

12.13.3 K+S Granular Fertilizers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 K+S Granular Fertilizers Product Description

12.13.5 K+S Related Developments

12.14 Hanfeng Evergreen

12.14.1 Hanfeng Evergreen Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hanfeng Evergreen Overview

12.14.3 Hanfeng Evergreen Granular Fertilizers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Hanfeng Evergreen Granular Fertilizers Product Description

12.14.5 Hanfeng Evergreen Related Developments

12.15 Doggett

12.15.1 Doggett Corporation Information

12.15.2 Doggett Overview

12.15.3 Doggett Granular Fertilizers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Doggett Granular Fertilizers Product Description

12.15.5 Doggett Related Developments

12.16 Jcam Agri. Co

12.16.1 Jcam Agri. Co Corporation Information

12.16.2 Jcam Agri. Co Overview

12.16.3 Jcam Agri. Co Granular Fertilizers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Jcam Agri. Co Granular Fertilizers Product Description

12.16.5 Jcam Agri. Co Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Granular Fertilizers Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Granular Fertilizers Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Granular Fertilizers Production Mode & Process

13.4 Granular Fertilizers Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Granular Fertilizers Sales Channels

13.4.2 Granular Fertilizers Distributors

13.5 Granular Fertilizers Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Granular Fertilizers Industry Trends

14.2 Granular Fertilizers Market Drivers

14.3 Granular Fertilizers Market Challenges

14.4 Granular Fertilizers Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Granular Fertilizers Study 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

