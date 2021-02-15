Future Market Research (FMI) analyses the automotive lighting market in its new publication titled “Automotive Lighting Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028”. This automotive lighting market study considers 2017 as the base year, market values have been estimated for 2018 and a forecast has been developed for the duration 2018 to 2028. The main objective of the report is to identify the dynamics in the market and illustrate recent updates and insights that may impact the different segments of the global automotive lighting market during the forecast period. The CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) has been represented for the forecast period 2018 to 2028.

This automotive lighting market study includes various viewpoints of the global market, including value chain analysis, market dynamics, macro-economic factors, competition analysis, pricing analysis, segmental and regional growth comparison, automotive lighting industry growth analysis and segment-level projections in an inclusive representation. According to FMI’s research, the global automotive lighting market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Growing production of new electric vehicles and increasing number of vehicles are the two prime factors expected to drive the global automotive lighting market during the forecast period.

FMI’s report on the automotive lighting market analyses the market at regional and global levels through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, i.e. by application, vehicle type, light source, sales channel and region/country

Visit For toc >>https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-621

Market consolidation is one of the market characteristics observed during the study. Importantly, automotive lightings are mainly sold through authorized dealers or independent automotive suppliers.

An automotive lighting is an integral part of any vehicle. This automotive lighting market report has been designed to enable the readers to obtain detailed knowledge about the global automotive lighting market. The global automotive lighting market report starts with market introduction, which is followed by definitions and taxonomy, market viewpoint, market dynamics and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Individual sections covered in the report include qualitative as well as quantitative assessment based on several facts and historical as well as ongoing trends gaining momentum in the global automotive lighting market. We conducted in-depth primary surveys. The surveys focused on getting qualitative as well as cross-sectional information pertaining to the automotive lighting market.

The global automotive lighting market report starts with an overview of the market, which provides a summarized view of the report and also provides market definitions and taxonomy. In the subsequent section, the report defines the market viewpoint, which includes macroeconomic factors, forecast factors, value chain and various other qualitative data regarding the market. The section that follows includes market dynamics, such as drivers, trends, restraints and opportunities impacting the global automotive lighting market.

The following sections of the report provide global market value (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Units) projections for the aforementioned segments. The global market values represented in these sections have been derived by gathering information and data at country as well as regional levels. The next section of the report provides a concise view of the global automotive lighting market based on seven prominent regions considered in the study. The section presents regional market position, growth potential and market attractiveness analysis for each of these regions. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecast in terms of CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities available for value chain participants.

For any queries linked with the report, ask an analyst >>https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-621

Another crucial feature of this comprehensive report on automotive lighting is the analysis of all key segments in the automotive lighting market, along with revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve in the automotive lighting market.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, FMI started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global automotive lighting market is expected to develop in the coming years. Given the characteristics of the global automotive lighting market, we triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis, based on primary research, secondary research and our own analysis. However, forecasting the market in terms of various automotive lighting segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the completion of the forecast exercise.

Global Automotive Lighting Market: Competition Landscape

In the final section of the report, FMI has provided the global automotive lighting market structure and a detailed competition landscape to provide a dashboard view of key players operating in the global automotive lighting market along with their business strategies to report audiences. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the automotive lighting market.

This section includes market share analysis and tier structure analysis of the key manufacturers in the global automotive lighting market. Detailed profiles of providers have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the automotive lighting market. Some of the key players involved in the manufacturing of automotive lighting and included in this study are Magneti Marelli S.P.A., Hella KgaA Heuck & Co, Stanley Electric Co Ltd., Valeo S.A, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Osram GmbH, Varroc Group, LG Lightings, Infineon Technologies and Hyundai Mobis, amongst others.

Buy Report >>https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/621

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]