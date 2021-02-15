lobal Diagnostic Speciality Enzymes Market was valued US$686.2 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$1401.7 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5% during forecast period.

Global diagnostic speciality enzymes market is segmented into type, source, application, and region. On the basis of type, market is segmented into acylases, hydratases, humulin, oxidase, lyases, restriction enzymes, ligases, polymerases, lipases, amylases, proteases, dehydrogenases, glucouronidse, others. Based on source, market is divided into microorganisms, plants, and animals. According to application, market is divided into Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology R&D, and Diagnostic. Geographically market is spread into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Specialty enzymes are working in various diagnostic applications such as DNA manipulation and sequencing. Increase in geriatric population in the developed countries is also expected to boost demand for diagnostic enzymes. Weakening in cost of DNA manipulation and sequencing is estimated to drive demand and increase usage of enzymes in research and biotechnology and diagnostic applications. Diagnostic and research & biotechnology enzymes will witness the fastest development, as advances in diagnostic tests due to decline in DNA sequencing costs are expected to lead to increase in testing in agricultural, food, and medical applications. Also, large pharmaceutical companies continue to boost research and development spending on biologics to expand their new drug pipelines.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/10433

Increase in use of specialty enzymes in biocatalyst, pharmaceutical, diagnostics and research & development will drive the growth of the market in the region. U.S pharmaceuticals manufacturer have extended their production capacity and invested in new technology to come across the demand of industrial in the region. North America is a largest market for the demand of Specialty enzymes with U.S commanding a maximum share of the market.

Key players operated in diagnostic speciality enzymes market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novozymes A/S, Codexis, Inc., BBI Solutions, Amano Enzymes Inc., Biocatalysts Ltd., Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd, Amicogen, Inc., Affymetrix, Inc. (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.), and American Laboratories, Inc., DuPont, BASF, Life technologies, Nagase & Co. Ltd., Roche Holding Ag., Sanofi S.A.

Scope of Global Diagnostic Speciality Enzymes Market:

Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/10433/Single

Diagnostic Speciality Enzymes Market by Type:

Acylases

Hydratases

Humulin

Oxidase

Lyases

Restriction enzymes

Ligases

Polymerases

Lipases

Amylases

Proteases

Dehydrogenases

Glucouronidse

Others

Diagnostic Speciality Enzymes Market by Source:

Microorganisms

Plants

Animals

Diagnostic Speciality Enzymes Market by Application:

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology R&D

Diagnostic

Diagnostic Speciality Enzymes Market by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key players operated in Global Diagnostic Speciality Enzymes Market:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novozymes A/S

Codexis, Inc.

BBI Solutions

Amano Enzymes Inc.

Biocatalysts Ltd.

Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd

Amicogen, Inc.

Affymetrix, Inc. (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.)

American Laboratories, Inc.

DuPont

BASF

Life technologies

Nagase & Co. Ltd.

Roche Holding Ag.

Sanofi S.A.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/10433