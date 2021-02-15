lobal Membrane Filters Market was valued US$ 11.25 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 18.34 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.3%.Membrane filters market is segmented into type, module design, membrane material, application, and region. Based on application, Membrane filters market is classified into water & wastewater and food & beverages. Food & beverages is estimated to lead the market due to rising need for safety, quality, removing bacteria, skim milk, reduction in milk, and shelf life enhancement. In terms of membrane material, membrane filters market is dived into ceramic and cellulose acetate, and polymeric. Ceramic segment is hold largest share of market in forecast period due to this type material used for water processing.
Rising the numbers of pharmaceutical industries, developments in generics production, increasing demands for quality products, dairy products, and guidelines for safety of water & filtration of water will boost the market of membrane filters in forecast period and at same time government regulation and high cost of installation for membrane filters will hamper the market.
In terms of region, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold largest share of market during forecast period due to rising usage of membrane filters for water processing and in dairy for product quality. China is lead the largest market in Asia Pacific due to increasing population need for water purification technologies for water supply chain.
Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in membrane filters market are 3M Company, Pall Corporation, Dow Company, Koch Membrane System, Veolia Water technologies, Sartorius AG, Merck Millipore, GE Healthcare, Amazon filters, Advantec MFS, Inc., Novasep, WABAG Group, GEA Group, and Trisep Corporation.
The Scope of Report Membrane Filters Market:
Global Membrane Filters Market, by Type:
Reverse Osmosis
Microfiltration
Nanofiltration
Ultrafiltration
Global Membrane Filters Market, by Module Design:
Spiral wound
Tabular system
Plate & frame and hollow fiber
Global Membrane Filters Market, by Membrane Material:
Ceramic
Polymeric
Cellulose acetate
Global Membrane Filters Market, by Application:
Food & beverage
Water & wastewater
Global Membrane Filters Market, by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Global Key Players, Membrane Filters Market:
3M Company
Pall Corporation
Dow Company
Koch Membrane System
Veolia Water technologies
Sartorius AG
Merck Millipore
GE Healthcare
Amazon filters
Advantec MFS
Inc.
Novasep
WABAG Group
GEA Group
Trisep Corporation
Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/10428