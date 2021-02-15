Global Rice Husk Ash Market was sized US$ 1.10 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 3.50 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 15.57 % during a forecast period.Global Rice Husk Ash Market is segmented by product, by application and by region. In terms of product, Rice Husk Ash market is segmented into Nodule, Powder and Granule. Building & Construction, Ceramics & Refractory, Rubber, Steel industry, Silica and others are application segment of Rice Husk Ash market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Rice Husk Ash is a product obtained from burning rice husk or hull. Rice husk is an ideal source for electricity generation which is used in different industries. Rice husk is around 20% of the paddy and 25% of the husk is the ash obtained after burning rice husk.

Based on the temperature used for energy generation, nodules and granules of RHA is obtained. Nodules and granules of RHA is further processed to form powder form of RHA. Nodule form of RHA occupies the major market share with more than 40% share globally, followed by granules and powder. Powder form of RHA is the most expensive one.

In terms of application, the silica segment of the global rice husk ash market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. There is a substantial demand for RHA from silica producers due to RHAâ€™s high silica content. Use of RHA in building & construction industry dominates the market with more than 40% in terms of applications.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region of the global rice husk ash market during the period. China and India dominate the Asia-Pacific RHA market in terms of consumption, wherein building & construction and steel industry are the largest application segments. In India, the growing population, infrastructure development, and the increased Steel industry activities have been driving the construction industry over the years, which influenced the RHA consumption.

Usher Agro Ltd, Wadham Energy Limited Partnership, Agrilectric Power, Agrisil Holding., Yihai Kerry Investments Co Ltd, Refratechnik Italia S.r.L and Jasoriya Rice Mill Pvt Ltd, Guru Metachem Pvt Ltd., Astrra Chemicals, KGR Agro Fusion (P) Ltd., Kothari Bio Fuels, B.D. Agrotech Pvt Ltd, KRBL Limited, and J.M. Biotech Pvt Ltd, Viet Delta Corp, Agrilectric Power Company, Shreenidhi Bio Agric Extracts, A.Duraisamy Modern Rice Mill, N K Enterprises, Shree Swastika Rice Mill, Raj Rajeshwari Enterprise, Narender Enterprises, Sree Sellandiamman Rice Mill, Ganapathi Metafluxs are key players included in the rice husk ash market.

