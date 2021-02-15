Overview:-

Payment security solutions allow the user to carry out the financial transactions in a secured manner. Building payment security solutions are of utmost importance for the users to carry out secure payments. Payment security ensures secure financial transaction between merchants and consumers at both point of sale and payment gateway. Payment security software offers a secure medium to carry out online transactions and helps in elimination of frauds associated with errors and identity theft to a large extent. e-Commerce owners and online companies are always looks for effective payment security solutions to make online transactions, which includes detecting and blacklisting hackers as well as scammers. Globally consumers are moving towards the digital payments at a faster pace because it eliminates the time associated with carrying out the transactions at the physical locations due to the rising use of the internet and mobile devices. Though cyber security and data theft are global phenomenon payment security has become the main concern for the public and private institutions due to the continuous cyber-attacks. Organizations which are able to provide enhanced security to the payments ecosystem by understanding the consumer behavior and preference will be able to improve their customer base in the coming future.

Payment Security: Market Drivers and Restraints

Usage of wireless networks among individuals is one of the driving factor for payment security market. Utilization of wireless networks in computing devices for payments, has increased the need for payment security software. Rise in cyber-attacks against the organization which accepts online payments emphasizes the need for the deployment of payment security solutions. Increased penetration of digital technology in banking and payments industry acts as a growth factor for payment security market.

Adaptation of organizations to carry out online payments, government regulations and compliance are some of the factors which are hindering the growth of the market. Cost of the payment security solutions while deploying is also way high which is hindering the growth of the market.

Payment Security: Market Segmentation

Payment Security market is segmented on the basis of

By Component

By Solution Encryption Tokenization Fraud detection and prevention

By Service Integration services Support services Consulting services



By Vertical:

Retail

Travel and hospitality

Healthcare

IT and telecom

Education

Media and entertainment

Others (automotive, financial services, and manufacturing)

Payment Security Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, Payment Security Market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe Payment Security Market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Payment Security Market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period due to the rise in cashless economy. Payment Security Market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Payment Security Market: Competition Landscape

Key vendors in Payment security market include Braintree, CyberSource Corporation, Elavon Inc, Index Systems, Inc., Ingenico ePayments, Intelligent Payments, GEOBRIDGE Corporation, Shift4 Corporation, Transaction Network Services (TNS) Inc., TokenEx, LLC (Oklahoma, US), and Gemalto NV.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Payment Security Market Segments

Payment Security Market Dynamics

Payment Security Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Payment Security Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Payment Security Market Value Chain

Payment Security Market Current trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Payment Security Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis for Payment Security Market includes the development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe U.K. France Germany Italy France Spain Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Australia and New Zealand Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa North Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size regarding value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

