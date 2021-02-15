Overview:-
Payment security solutions allow the user to carry out the financial transactions in a secured manner. Building payment security solutions are of utmost importance for the users to carry out secure payments. Payment security ensures secure financial transaction between merchants and consumers at both point of sale and payment gateway. Payment security software offers a secure medium to carry out online transactions and helps in elimination of frauds associated with errors and identity theft to a large extent. e-Commerce owners and online companies are always looks for effective payment security solutions to make online transactions, which includes detecting and blacklisting hackers as well as scammers. Globally consumers are moving towards the digital payments at a faster pace because it eliminates the time associated with carrying out the transactions at the physical locations due to the rising use of the internet and mobile devices. Though cyber security and data theft are global phenomenon payment security has become the main concern for the public and private institutions due to the continuous cyber-attacks. Organizations which are able to provide enhanced security to the payments ecosystem by understanding the consumer behavior and preference will be able to improve their customer base in the coming future.
Payment Security: Market Drivers and Restraints
Usage of wireless networks among individuals is one of the driving factor for payment security market. Utilization of wireless networks in computing devices for payments, has increased the need for payment security software. Rise in cyber-attacks against the organization which accepts online payments emphasizes the need for the deployment of payment security solutions. Increased penetration of digital technology in banking and payments industry acts as a growth factor for payment security market.
Adaptation of organizations to carry out online payments, government regulations and compliance are some of the factors which are hindering the growth of the market. Cost of the payment security solutions while deploying is also way high which is hindering the growth of the market.
Payment Security: Market Segmentation
Payment Security market is segmented on the basis of
By Component
- By Solution
- Encryption
- Tokenization
- Fraud detection and prevention
- By Service
- Integration services
- Support services
- Consulting services
By Vertical:
- Retail
- Travel and hospitality
- Healthcare
- IT and telecom
- Education
- Media and entertainment
- Others (automotive, financial services, and manufacturing)
Payment Security Market: Regional Outlook
On the basis of regions, Payment Security Market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.
North America and Western Europe Payment Security Market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Payment Security Market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period due to the rise in cashless economy. Payment Security Market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.
Payment Security Market: Competition Landscape
Key vendors in Payment security market include Braintree, CyberSource Corporation, Elavon Inc, Index Systems, Inc., Ingenico ePayments, Intelligent Payments, GEOBRIDGE Corporation, Shift4 Corporation, Transaction Network Services (TNS) Inc., TokenEx, LLC (Oklahoma, US), and Gemalto NV.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Payment Security Market Segments
- Payment Security Market Dynamics
- Payment Security Market Size, 2013 – 2015
- Payment Security Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
- Payment Security Market Value Chain
- Payment Security Market Current trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Payment Security Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional Analysis for Payment Security Market includes the development of these systems in the following regions:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Australia and New Zealand
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific excluding Japan
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- North Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size regarding value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
