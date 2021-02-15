Overview:-

Ethernet Transformers are SMD communication magnetic transformers that range from 10Mbit/s to 10G. Ethernet transformer modules are optimized for all major LAN transceivers. Ethernet transformer modules provide electrical circuit isolation that meets IEEE 802.3 while maintaining signal integrity needed for the most demanding applications. Ethernet transformer modules include a common mode choke for noise attenuation matched to the specified transceiver and are designed for extended temperature range (-40°C to +85°C) applications. Ethernet transformer modules support the continued convergence of voice and data networking, computing, and storage traffic in the enterprise and data centre with insertion loss, return loss, and crosstalk performance and reliability. In Ethernet LAN the power is connected via transformers with centre tap on pins 1-2 and 3-6 so that these are invisible for the data stream. Ethernet transformers are used for addition of magnetics and a connector while connecting Ethernet module to a wired Ethernet.

Ethernet Transformer Market: Drivers and Challenges

Ethernet transformer market used for applications such as connectivity is expected to grow at good pace. The growth in the market of VoIP phones is also helping the market to grow. Ethernet transformer helps in isolation of the power and signal conditioning while the data or voice is transmitted over the Ethernet. Ethernet transformer also helps in turning a pair of single ended drives into a differential signal on transmit and establishing the correct common mode voltage for the receiver on receive. Demand for connectivity, security and access control applications, is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Ethernet transformer cannot sustain when there is a high power surge, fabrication and manufacturing of the Ethernet device is a complex task and they also require high investments.

Ethernet Transformer Market: Regional Outlook

By regions, Ethernet transformer market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe Ethernet transformer market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Ethernet transformer market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Ethernet transformer market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Ethernet transformer market: Segmentation

Ethernet transformer market is segmented on the basis of

Transmission Speed

10Base-T

10/100Base-T

GigabitBase-T

10GBase-T

Number of integrated ports

Single Port

Dual Port

Quad Port

Five Port

Application

Network switching

Router

NIC

Hub

Industry

Finance and Banking

Information and Technology

Industrial

Retail

Government

Ethernet transformer market: Competitors

Key vendors in Ethernet transformer market include Pulse Electronics, Signal Transformer, Wurth Electronics Midcom, Tripp Lite, Opto 22, TT electronics, HALO Electrics, TAIMAG, Bel, Shareway-tech

