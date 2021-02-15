Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market: Introduction

In today’s world, massive growth in Internet of Things (IoT) with enhanced cellular and Wi-Fi technologies infrastructure, low power wide area network technology appears as an emerging sector of the IoT as this technology is applicable to both private and public Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure. Low-power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) is a wireless wide area network technology that is specialized for interconnecting devices with low-bandwidth connectivity, focusing on range and power efficiency. This technology is basically designed for machine-to-machine (M2M) wireless sensor networking environments. With decreased power requirements, longer range and lower cost than a mobile network, LPWANs are thought to enable a much wider range of M2M and Internet of Things (IoT) applications, which are challenged by budgets and power issues.

Application of LPWAN is prominently in industrial IoT, civic and commercial devices where multiple connectivity is required with precise bandwidth balance, low power consumption & long battery life of devices and low operational cost.

Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market: Drivers and Restraints

Adoption of Internet of Things and integration of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) across various industries are the primary drivers for the growth of Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market. Moreover, factors such as government infrastructure projects such as smart cities water, gas metering and asset tracking and increase in wireless real time tracking and product & process monitoring are also driving the growth low power wide area network market.

However, lack of governance along with privacy and security concerns open standards for LPWAN connectivity are factors restraining the growth of low power wide area network (LPWAN) market.

Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market: Segmentation

Low power wide area market can be segmented into technology, network deployment, application, industry vertical and region wise.

Segmentation on basis of technology for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market:

The segments in low power wide area network (LPWAN) market by technology include:

SIGFOX & Weightless: SigFox and Weightless are ultra-narrowband technology used for LPWAN by various enterprises

LoraWAN: LoRaWAN is a media access control layer protocol for managing communication between LPWAN gateways and end-node devices

Others: Others include technologies such as Haystack, MySensors and Narrowband IoT etc.

Segmentation on basis of network deployment for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market:

The major segments of low power wide area network (LPWAN) market on the basis of network deployment include:

Public Sector

Private Sector

Segmentation on basis of application for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market:

The major segments of low power wide area network (LPWAN) market on the basis of application include:

Smart Gas and Water Metering

Asset Tracking

Smart Agriculture

Smart Buildings

Smart Lighting

Smart Grid

Others

Segmentation on basis of industry vertical for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market:

The major segments of low power wide area network (LPWAN) market on the basis of industry vertical include:

Agriculture

Healthcare

Industrial Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Consumer Electronics

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Segmentation on basis of region Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market:

The segments of low power wide area network (LPWAN) market on the basis of region include:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Japan

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Middle East & Africa

Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market: Regional Overview

Europe region is the largest market for low power wide area network (LPWAN) due to integration of machine-to-machine connectivity in various industry sectors followed by North America. Asia Pacific low power wide area network (LPWAN) is expected to grow at the highest pace owing to increasing adoption of IoT due to huge smartphone penetration. Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market in Latin America and Middle East region is also growing at a significant pace due to government initiatives towards infrastructure development.

Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market:

Key Agreement

In October 2016, Semtech Corporation, analog and mixed-signal semiconductors supplier and Comcast a global telecommunications company entered into an agreement deploy trial LoRaWAN network in United States based on Semtech LoRa Wireless Radio Frequency Technology.

Key Players

Cisco, Semtech Corporation, LORIOT, NWave Technologies, SIGFOX, WAVIoT , Actility , Ingenu , Link Labs, Weightless SIG, and Senet, Inc. are some of the key players in low power wide area network (LPWAN) market.

