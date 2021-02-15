Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market: Introduction

In today’s world, growth of modern retail results into adoption of electronic article surveillance system in stores and shopping complex. Electronic article surveillance system is an anti-theft technology to prevent shoplifting. It is a system to protect merchandise by attaching electronically detectable tags to products and alert retailers when shoplifters attempt to take items through electronic gate sensors at exit doors at the stores. This system includes an electronic antenna, deactivator or detacher and an electronic tag.

The technology adapted by electronic article surveillance system detects an unbilled product or item lifted from the store and sounds an alarm when that particular product passes through the gates of retail stores. Electronic article surveillance systems help retailers for better merchandise management, better logistics control, better customer experience, enhancing profit margin, and enhancing operational processes in the store.

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing modernization of retail stores, increasing instances of shoplifting and transformation of traditional stores into walk-in shopping complex are the primary drivers for the growth of electronic article surveillance (EAS) system market.

However, high implementation cost of electronic article surveillance system is a factor restraining the growth of electronic article surveillance (EAS) system market.

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market: Segmentation

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market can be segmented on the basis of EAS systems, end-user and region wise. EAS system segmentation includes systems classified according to the operating devices used in it. On the basis of EAS system it can be further segmented into magnetic systems, acousto-magnetic systems, microwave systems and radio frequency systems. On the basis of end-user, electronic article surveillance system can be segmented into supermarkets, apparel stores, cosmetics/pharmacy, and fashion accessories stores. Region wise electronic article surveillance (EAS) system market is further segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market: Regional Overview

North America and Europe region is expected to hold a large market share in electronic article surveillance system due to retailers losing huge amount of money due to shoplifting instances. Asia Pacific region is also showing a considerable growth in electronic article surveillance system market due to growth of modern retail in this region. Middle East & Africa region is also showing a considerable growth in this market owing to construction of shopping malls and complexes in this region.

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market: Key Players

Checkpoint Systems Inc., Sentry Technology Corp, Tekno Electro Solutions, Tyco Retail Solutions, ALL-TAG Security Americas Inc., Ketec Inc., Nedap N.V., Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd, Universal Surveillance Systems and Tag Co. are some of the key players in electronic article surveillance (EAS) system market.

