Tue. Feb 9th, 2021

Atlantic Financial Management

All News Energy News Pressroom Space

Friedreich’s Ataxia Market Insights, Drugs and Market Forecast by DelveInsight

Bysthakur

Feb 9, 2021 , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Friedreich Ataxia Market

 

DelveInsight has launched a new reportFriedreich’s Ataxia Market

 

Friedreich’s Ataxia (FA) is a rare autosomal recessive neurodegenerative disease that causes progressive nervous system damage and movement problems. It usually begins in childhood and leads to impaired muscle coordination (ataxia) that worsens over time. Most patients carry homozygous GAA expansions in the first intron of the frataxin gene on chromosome 9. Frataxin is a mitochondrial protein. Due to epigenetic alterations, frataxin expression is reduced significantly, and its deficiency leads to mitochondrial iron overload, defective energy supply and generation of reactive oxygen species.

 

Request for free sample copy- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/friedreichs-ataxia-market

 

The Friedreich’s Ataxia market report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Friedreich’s Ataxia market

 

Friedreich’s Ataxia Treatment Market

In Friedreich ataxia nerve fibers in the spinal cord and peripheral nerves degenerate, becoming thinner. Peripheral nerves carry information for muscles to generate movement and the cerebellum, that coordinates balance and movement, also degenerates to a lesser extent. This damage results in awkward, unsteady movements and impaired sensory functions. The disorder does not affect thinking and reasoning abilities (cognitive functions).

Generally, within 10–20 years after the appearance of the first symptoms, the person uses a wheelchair. Individuals may become wholly incapacitated in the later stages of the disease. It can shorten life expectancy, and heart disease is the most common cause of death. However, some people with less severe features of FA live into their sixties or older.

 

Friedreich’s Ataxia Market Report

A study titled “Friedreich ataxia: an overview,” conducted by Delatycki et al. stated that before the availability of molecular diagnosis, FA was estimated to affect about 1/50,000 people with an estimated carrier prevalence of about 1/110. However, recent studies based on molecular data suggest a higher prevalence. Based on examining the FA gene in 178 healthy subjects in Germany, a carrier rate of 1/60–1/90 was estimated. Another study estimated the carrier rate to be 1/85 with a disease prevalence of 1/29 000. It is the commonest inherited ataxia.

 

Friedreich’s Ataxia Market Companies

  • Retrotope
  • PTC Therapeutics

 

Friedreich’s Ataxia Market Drugs

  • RT001
  • PTC743
  • ACE inhibitors
  • Diuretics
  • Beta-blockers

 

Friedreich’s Ataxia Market Disease

Treatments for FA have targeted specific symptoms of the disease rather than the underlying cause, and to a greater degree, these therapeutic options still make up the gold standard FA care. There is no cure for the disease, but there are ways to manage the condition and improve the quality of life for those living with FA. Fortunately, the most life-threatening symptomin patients with FA, i.e. Heart disease, can be controlled with treatments developed for use in the general population.

 

Friedreich’s Ataxia Market Report Scope

  • The report covers the descriptive overview of Friedreich’s Ataxia, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies
  • Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Friedreich’s Ataxia epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM
  • Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Friedreich’s Ataxia are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape
  • A detailed review of Friedreich’s Ataxia market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM
  • The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Friedreich’s Ataxia market

 

Request for free sample copy- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/friedreichs-ataxia-market

 

Table of content

  1. Key Insights
  2. Executive Summary of Friedreich’s Ataxia
  3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Friedreich’s Ataxia
  4. Friedreich’s Ataxia Market Overview at a Glance
  5. Friedreich’s Ataxia Disease Background and Overview
  6. Patient Journey
  7. Friedreich’s Ataxia Epidemiology and Patient Population
  8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
  9. Unmet Needs
  10. Key Endpoints of Friedreich’s Ataxia Treatment
  11. Marketed Products
  12. Emerging Therapies
  13. Friedreich’s Ataxia: Seven Major Market Analysis
  14. Attribute analysis
  15. 7MM: Market Outlook
  16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Friedreich’s Ataxia
  17. KOL Views
  18. Market Drivers
  19. Market Barriers
  20. Appendix
  21. DelveInsight Capabilities
  22. Disclaimer
  23. About DelveInsight

 

Reasons to buy

  • The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Friedreich’s Ataxia market
  • To understand the future market competition in the Friedreich’s Ataxia market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers
  • Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Friedreich’s Ataxia in the US, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan
  • Identification of strong upcoming players in the market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors
  • Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Friedreich’s Ataxia market
  • To understand the future market competition in the Friedreich’s Ataxia market

 

Related Reports

View Latest Published Reports

 

Read latest articles here– DelveInsight Blog

https://atlanticfinancialmanagement.co.uk/

By sthakur

Related Post

All News

Ear Speculum Massive Market Opportunity Opening Up | CooperSurgical, Welch Allyn, Teleflex

Feb 9, 2021 craig
All News

Container Homes Market: In-depth Research Report 2020 – 2026

Feb 9, 2021 TMR Research
All News Energy News Pressroom Space

Low-Light Imaging Technology Market 2021-2027 Detailed Analysis and Growth Strategies By Sony,Samsung,ON Semiconductor,Panasonic,Teledyne Technologies,PixArt Imaging,Hamamatsu Photonics,Fairchild Imaging,Sharp,Canon,Gigajot Technology

Feb 9, 2021 [email protected]

You missed

All News

Ear Speculum Massive Market Opportunity Opening Up | CooperSurgical, Welch Allyn, Teleflex

Feb 9, 2021 craig
All News

Container Homes Market: In-depth Research Report 2020 – 2026

Feb 9, 2021 TMR Research
All News Energy News Pressroom Space

Low-Light Imaging Technology Market 2021-2027 Detailed Analysis and Growth Strategies By Sony,Samsung,ON Semiconductor,Panasonic,Teledyne Technologies,PixArt Imaging,Hamamatsu Photonics,Fairchild Imaging,Sharp,Canon,Gigajot Technology

Feb 9, 2021 [email protected]
Energy News

Private Medicare Advantage Market by Top Key players: Kaiser Permanente, Aetna, UnitedHealth, Cigna, Anthem, HCSC, Humana etc.

Feb 9, 2021 [email protected]