Mold steel is a steel used to make molds, the molds material is referred to as the material and technical basis of mold manufacturing. Mold steel is a traditional mold material. Mold steel is obtained by melting low alloy scrap steel in an electric arc furnace. Rapid industrialization in the developing countries, the growing demand from end-users like the construction industry and the icreasing usage of enhanced technology is expected to drive the mold steel market.

AMA Research recently released a comprehensive study of 150+ pages on 'Mold Steel' market with detailed insights on growth factors. Post covid scenario and competitive strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

ASSAB GROUP (Singapore),Daido Steel (Japan),Hitachi Metals (Japan),Arcelor Group (Luxembourg),Aubert and Duval (France),Kind and Co. (Germany),Schmiede Werke Grfiditz (Germany),Sanyo Special Steel (Japan),Nippon Koshuha Steel (Japan),Voestalpine (Austria),Fushun Special Steel AG (China),Ellwood Specialty Metals (Canada),Crucible Industries LLC (United States),Finkl Steel (United States)

Market Segmentation

by Type (Cold Work Die Steel, Hot Work Die Steel, Plastic Mould Steel), Application (Construction Industry, Industrial Equipments, Others)

What’s Trending in Market: Continuous Developments in the Steel Industry

Increasing Technological Advancements

Growth Drivers: Increasing Urbanization that Requires Aesthetically Appealing Structures

Rising Demand for Customized Mold Products from Consumers

Increasing Growth of Industries across the Globe

Restraints: High Cost Associated with Steel Molds

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

