A Cut Flower can simply be defined as any flower that is cut from the plant, thorns trimmed, and are ready to be used in a fresh flower arrangement. Cut Flowers are available at the florist or can be cut from the home garden. Interest for cut flowers by buyers around the globe was fulfilled by local cut blossom creation. In Europe, per capita utilization was huge, and purchaser culture required an enormous gracefully of cut roses for endowments, events, and regular use. Subsequently, cut blossom creation in Europe was sizable.

AMA Research recently released a comprehensive study of 150+ pages on 'Fresh Cut Flowers' market with detailed insights on growth factors. Post covid scenario and competitive strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Continental Flowers (United States),Sian Roses (Kenya),Grandiflora (Australia),Len Busch Roses (United States),Dutch Flower Group (Netherlands),Syngenta Flowers (China),PanAmerican Seed (United States)

Market Segmentation

by Type (Rose, Carnation, Orchid, Chrysanthemum, Lilies, Others), Seed Type (Heirloom, Hybrid, Open Pollinated, Organic Seeds, Plants, and Supplies, Pelleted Seeds, Treated seeds, Others), Lifecycle (Annual, Biennial, Perennial, Tender Perennial), Growing Conditions (Good for Trellising, Greenhouse Performer, Grows Well in Containers, Hydroponic Performer)

What’s Trending in Market:

Growth Drivers: Growth in consumer spending on flower products

Increasing wedding events and activity

Demand for Cut Flower Development in the Asia Pacific

Restraints: Pollen allergies that affect the body through inhalation

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Some Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Fresh Cut Flowers Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Fresh Cut Flowers market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Fresh Cut Flowers Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Fresh Cut Flowers

Chapter 4: Presenting the Fresh Cut Flowers Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5-7: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019. Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Fresh Cut Flowers market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile. Market Estimates by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Fresh Cut Flowers Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

