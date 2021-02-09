The bathroom vanity is a combination of a bathroom sink or basin and other storages around it. These bathroom vanities are usually made of a material like wood, stone, ceramics, glass, metal, etc. and are usually water and moisture resistant in nature. They are usually available in different sizes. Increasing smart living and demand for high-quality bathrooms are the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

AMA Research recently released a comprehensive study of 150+ pages on 'Bathroom Vanities' market with detailed insights on growth factors. Post covid scenario and competitive strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Market Segmentation

by Application (Residential, Non-Residential), Installation (Wall Cabinets, Base Cabinets), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Size (24 – 35 inch, 38 – 47 inch, 48 – 60 inch, Others), Combination Pattern (Detached, Double, Combined, Symmetric, Open), Material (Stone, Ceramic, Glass, Wood, Metal)

What’s Trending in Market: Demand for built-in organizational features such as electrical strips

demand for eco-friendly materials such as recycled glass and engineered stone

Growth Drivers: increasing demand for engineered stone

growing buyers interest in specialized countertop surfaces

Restraints: Adverse effect on health associated with the manufacture of MDF

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

