AMA Research recently released a comprehensive study of 150+ pages on 'Auto Repair Software' market with detailed insights on growth factors. Post covid scenario and competitive strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Scott Systems (United States),AutoTraker (United States),InterTAD (United States),Hunnicutt Software (United States),Mitchell 1 (United States),Bolt On Technology (United States),CarVue (United Kingdom),Alldata (United States),Identifix (United States),Henning Industrial Software (United States),Evenforce Technologies (India)

The auto repair software is an automotive repair management platform which tracks repairs and services with auto repair cloud applications. It provides numerous features such as Repair Order management, Vehicle/customer management, Chat with the customer, Appointments scheduling and others. The auto repair software market is expected to witness significant growth in near future owing to rising need of automotive managing tools; organizations are experiencing need of this software to target right prospects and right customers across the globe

Market Segmentation

by Application (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Operating Device (Tablets, Mobile Phones, Computer System), Deployment (Cloud Based, On-Premises)

What’s Trending in Market: Growth in Adoption of Cloud Based Technology

Growth Drivers: Rising Need of Automotive Managing Tools

Growing Demand from Organizations for Software to Target Right Customer and Prospect

Restraints: Lack of Data Privacy and Security

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

