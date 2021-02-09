AMA Research recently released a comprehensive study of 150+ pages on ‘Flap Discs’ market with detailed insights on growth factors. Post covid scenario and competitive strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

3M (United States),BLUESHARK Abrasives Co., Ltd. (China),Camel Grinding Wheels (Israel),CIBO (United States),Deerfos (South Korea),Dronco GmbH (Germany),Henan Sanders Abrasives CO., Ltd. (China),Klingspor AG (Germany),Metabowerke GmbH (Germany),Rigo Abrasives Co., Ltd. (China),Saint-Gobain (France),Tyrolit (Austria),Weiler Abrasives Group (United States),Wurth Industry of Canada Ltd. (Canada),Zhejiang Yida Abrasive Co.,Ltd (China)

The global flap discs market is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The rising demand for metal fabrication across different industries propelled by the rising production of automobiles, aircraft, and defense equipment is expected to be one of the major factors aiding the growth of the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise at a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Aluminum Oxide, Zircona Alumina, Ceramic Alumina, Others), Application (Mining Operations, Tire Manufacturing, Equipment Manufacturing, Others), Shape (Conical Flap Discs, Flat Flap Discs), Backing Plate (Plastic Backing Plate, Fiberglass Backing Plate, Aluminum Backing Plate), Industry Verticals (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Industrial Manufacturing, MRO Services, Others)

What’s Trending in Market: Increasing Automation Across Different Industries

Growth Drivers: Rising Demand for Metal Fabrication Across Different Industries

Increasing Usage of Metals Owingfg to Rising Aircraft & Automobile Production

Restraints: Increasing Adoption of Metal Alloys and Composite Materials Across Different Industries



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Some Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Flap Discs Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Flap Discs market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Flap Discs Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Flap Discs

Chapter 4: Presenting the Flap Discs Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5-7: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019. Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Flap Discs market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile. Market Estimates by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Flap Discs Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

