Product Prototyping Market: An Overview

Product Prototyping is an early sample or model built to test the product or concept. Product Prototyping is a tool to help companies to solve the problems and to make decisions. Mainly there are three types of product prototyping such as visual concept prototypes, functional prototypes, and pre-production prototypes. Visual concept prototypes are used for market research and sales activities, functional prototypes are used for fine tuning of products and pre-production prototypes are used for highest quality products.

Product Prototyping is done for testing the functionality of the product and also it helps to test the performance of the product. Product prototyping helps to add the value and credibility to the project. Product Prototyping is three dimensional version of the concept or process. Prototyping improves the quality of the specifications and requirements. Estimation of production cost, and manufacturing time is done by prototyping. Error can be detected early through prototyping that can save time and money.

Product Prototyping Market: Drivers & Restraints:

Drivers:

Demand for product prototyping market is increasing as product prototyping helps businesses to minimize the manufacturing cost

Product prototyping helps to understand the process of the product development and accordingly the sample model is built which helps to detect the errors and to check the functionality due to this the manufacturing cost is minimized as the errors are detected early.

Product prototyping helps to identify and address the missing features and confusion early

Usability of the product is tested to identify the problem and the identified problems are solved which saves a lot of time & money, this factor is driving the demand for product prototyping market. If some functionality is missing, it can be added which gives advantage toward project implementation.

Increasing user involvement for product prototyping

User’s involvement is necessary in product prototyping as it enables the user to see and interact with working model of the project. Users give feedback about the product to see how the product fits their needs, including any request for additional features for making the product user-friendly.

Restraints:

Insufficient Analysis restricts the growth of product prototyping market

Many times analysis regarding the product is not done properly and due to this the requirements are not clear and due to this the developer misunderstands the functionality. This factors restricts the growth of prototyping products.

Development Cost restricts the product prototyping market growth

Prototyping is considered has sustainable, affordable, they still present an additional expense for companies. The biggest 3D printer companies, for example, have developed small, portable, desktop rapid prototyping systems specifically for smaller businesses. Although they’re cheaper than other systems on the market, they still cost upwards of $20,000

Product Prototyping Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the prototyping products are 3ERP, Star Rapid, Kickr Design, Cadx Tools & Technologies Pvt Ltd, Mouser Electronics, GE Additive, Stratasys Ltd, among others.

Product Prototyping Market: Segmentation

Product Prototyping Market segmentation on basis of Type:

Working Prototype

Visual prototype

Proof-of-Concept Prototype

User Experience Prototype

Product Prototyping Market segmentation on basis of Services:

Foam & Cardboard Mock-ups

Additive Manufacturing

Electronic Circuit Boards

Stamped Sheet Metal

Others

Product Prototyping Market segmentation on basis of Vertical:

Aerospace

Automobile

Government & Military

Electronics

Others

Product Prototyping Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, North America and Europe holds significant market share, owing to high technology adoption in manufacturing sectors in the region. Moreover, Asia Pacific holds a prominent share in the global prototyping product market as the need for new product is increasing in the automobile and aerospace which is driving the demand for prototyping products market. Middle East and Africa are creating lucrative opportunities for the prototyping product market due to improving economic condition, pace of industrialization and evolving consumer demand and trend.

The Prototyping products market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

