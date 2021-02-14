The recent report on “Global Endpoint Security Industry Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027” offered by Credible Markets, comprises a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Endpoint Security Industry Market”.
The Endpoint Security market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Endpoint Security market covered in Chapter 12:
McAfee LLC
Sophos Group PLC
Microsoft Corporation
VMware Inc.
FireEye Inc.
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.
Palo Alto Networks Inc.
RSA Security LLC
Trend Micro Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Panda Security SL
Avast Software SRO
Fortinet Inc.
Kaspersky Lab Inc.
SentinelOne Inc.
Bitdefender LLC
Blackberry Cylance
ESET LLC
Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation)
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Endpoint Security market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Solutions
Software
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Endpoint Security market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
BFSI
Government
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Energy and Power
Retail
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2027) of the following regions: United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World
Some Points from Table of Content
Global Endpoint Security Industry Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027
Chapter 1 Endpoint Security Industry Introduction and Market Overview
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis
Chapter 4 Global Endpoint Security Industry Market, by Type
Chapter 5 Endpoint Security Industry Market, by Application
Chapter 6 Global Endpoint Security Industry Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter 7 North America Endpoint Security Industry Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 8 Europe Endpoint Security Industry Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Endpoint Security Industry Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Endpoint Security Industry Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 11 South America Endpoint Security Industry Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 13 Industry Outlook
Chapter 14 Global Endpoint Security Industry Market Forecast
Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analyses
Points Covered in the Report
• The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.
• The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. This report analysed 12 years data history and forecast.
• The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.
• Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.
• The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.
