According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market is accounted for $8.00 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $15.34 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors impelling market growth include increasing demand for dairy products and the adoption of efficiency-enhancing technologies. However, the high cost is restricting the market growth.

Dairy processing equipment is widely used to process milk and manufacture of various milk products. This processing equipment is used in the dairy industries as customers demand nutritional and packaged dairy products has increased. It is highly perishable and is a good medium for the growth of microorganisms.

Based on Type, the Pasteurizers segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the growing customer consciousness leading to expenditure of milk foods for strengthening the immune system. By Geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the largest market share during the forecast period, due to increasing incidences of non-communicable disease counting obesity.

Some of the key players profiled in the Dairy Processing Equipment Market include A&B Processing Systems Corp., Agrometal Limited, Alfa Laval, Coperion, Dui Ci Inox, Feldmeier, GEA Group, IDMC Limited, IMA Group, ISF Industries, JBT Corporation, Scherjon Equipment Holland B.V, SPX Flow, Tetra Laval, The Krones Group and Ved Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Operations Covered:

• Semi-Automatic

• Automatic

Types Covered:

• Separators

• Pasteurizers

• Membrane Filtration Equipment

• Homogenizers, Mixers, and Blenders

• Evaporators & Dryers

• Other Types

Process Technologies Covered:

• Deep-Bed Filtration

• Bacteria-Removing Separation

• Microfiltration

• Indirect Heating

• Direct Heating

Applications Covered:

• Butter & Buttermilk

• Cheese

• Fresh Dairy Products

• Milk Powder

• Processed Milk

• Cream

• Protein Ingredients

• Yogurt

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Liquid Dairy Industry

• Powdery Dairy Industry

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

