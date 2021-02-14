According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Content Services Platforms Market is accounted for $20.67 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $105.67 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing adoption of SMAC technologies, propagation of digital content across the enterprises and need for delivering contextualized user experience. However, data privacy and security concerns are restraining the market growth.

Content services platforms (CSPs) are integrated platforms that provide content-focused services, repositories, APIs, solutions and business processing tools to support digital business and transformation.

Based on end user, CSP solutions for banking and financial services companies provide comprehensive platforms to capture, manage, and analyze content for financial services. The solutions pertaining to the BFSI sector offer benefits, such as the expansion of customer service offerings and self-service capabilities to increase the client interaction value chain, and enhanced customer service levels.

By Geography, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to provide significant growth opportunities during the forecast period. The increasing availability of skilled labor and keen focus provided by SMEs and large enterprises to enter and grow in this region are a few factors driving the adoption of CSP in this region.

Some of the key players in global Content Services Platforms market are Oracle, Box, Inc., Hyland, Adobe, IBM, M-Files, Microsoft, Micro Focus, Adobe, Opentext, Fabasoft, Laserfiche, Nuxeo, GRM Information Management, Newgen, Docuware, Alfresco and SER Group.

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Deployment Types Covered:

• Cloud

• 0n-Premises

Components Covered:

• Services

• Solutions

End Users Covered:

• Government & Public Sector

• Legal

• Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

• Manufacturing

• Energy & Utilities

• Transportation and Logistics

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Education

• IT & Telecom

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

